Delta variant: Which South Asian countries are seeing cases?

Reality Check team - BBC News
·4 min read
Graffiti wall dedicated to frontline workers in Nepal&#39;s capital Kathmandu
Restrictions are in place in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu

India may be past the worst of its second wave of coronavirus, but some other countries in the region are still seeing case numbers rise.

So what's been happening in neighbouring states, and is the more transmissible Delta variant playing a role?

What's happened to case numbers?

In India, daily case numbers have been declining since mid-May, after rising dramatically.

Some of India's immediate neighbours - Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - have also seen downward trends in case numbers.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have now eased some restrictions, although Nepal continues to have restrictions in the capital, Kathmandu, where there are still high levels of infection.

South Asia infections chart - updated to 14 June
South Asia infections chart - updated to 14 June

But both Bangladesh and Afghanistan have seen increasing cases.

Bangladesh has experienced an upward trend since mid-May after it suspended vaccinations at the end of April.

Afghanistan has seen a record high number of cases since May, and the health authorities have blamed the Delta variant, first identified in India.

Is the Delta variant behind the rise?

The Delta variant, which is more transmissible and helped fuel a massive surge in India, has been detected in India's immediate neighbours.

In Bangladesh, the variant was first detected in early May and the latest genome sequencing data has found that 80% of cases can be traced to it.

The government has said that the variant is now dominant, and there's evidence of community transmission.

Bangladesh closed its border with India on 26 April and it continues to be shut - although some people are still allowed to cross with permission.

But there are other factors explaining the rise - poorly-implemented lockdown measures and a stalled vaccination drive.

Nepal shares a long 1,880 km (1,168 mile) land border, with India where health screenings are conducted for those crossing.

The presence of the Delta variant was found in mid-May after samples were collected from different parts of the country and sent to India for genome sequencing.

The country does not do its own genome sequencing.

Guard on duty outside shuttered shops in Rawalpindi
Shuttered shops in a market in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

In Pakistan, a few cases of the Delta variant were found after genome sequencing was conducted in the first three weeks of May.

The authorities in Sindh province recently sounded the alarm about a "fourth wave" after the detection of this variant in the region.

Pakistan has also banned land and air travel from India, citing concerns about the rising infections.

However, recent cases have been discovered in those who have returned from the Gulf states, where there are significant numbers of workers from different South Asian countries.

In Afghanistan, Covid positivity rates jumped to 60% from 8% within one month.

But it is unclear how far the variant may have driven this as there isn't any genome sequencing in the country, and testing rates are anyway low.

There have been no travel restrictions imposed between India and Afghanistan - there's around 10 flights a day between the two countries.

Bangladesh man undergoing Covid swab test
Bangladesh is seeing rising case numbers

In Sri Lanka, the Delta variant was also detected in May, and daily cases and deaths rose sharply before dropping.

What about testing?

Testing has fallen or remained stagnant in some countries.

Bangladesh is seeing a spike in cases - but testing has not increased significantly.

Nepal's cases have seen a fall in case numbers, partly because testing has reduced significantly.

There are reports of people opting out of testing due to fear of getting infected at hospitals and testing centres.

Sri Lanka's testing has fallen from May's levels and is on a declining trend.

Testing chart for South Asia - updated to 10 June
Testing chart for South Asia - updated to 10 June

Between 10 and 30 tests per new confirmed case is what is recommended by the World Health Organization as adequate to map the spread of the virus.

How are the vaccination drives going?

With variants on the rise, the slow rate of vaccination is a major concern.

A recent study from the UK where the Delta variant is now dominant showed that the unvaccinated were the most at risk from from picking it up.

Some South Asia countries began rolling out vaccines in January, but they are not yet widespread enough to make a real difference.

Sri Lanka has administered 12.9 doses per 100 people, Nepal 10.55, Bangladesh 6.1, Pakistan 4.84, and Afghanistan 1.6, according to the latest data.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

In the UK, it's about 106.8 doses per 100, in the US about 92.4.

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka had to stall their vaccination drives after India halted exports of the vaccines when infections surged domestically.

But Nepal and Sri Lanka have resumed after they received vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, and Bangladesh will resume its vaccination drive on 19 June.

Pakistan has also turned to both Chinese and Russian vaccines to try to boost its vaccination programme.

Additional reporting by Rama Parajuli in Kathmandu and Waliur Rahman Miraz in Dhaka

