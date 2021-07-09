Delta variant sparks COVID outbreak in Oklahoma gymnastics gym — 85% were unvaccinated

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Camero
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A COVID-19 outbreak in an Oklahoma gymnastics gym infected 47 people in just over two weeks, including gymnasts, staff members and household contacts — 40 of them unvaccinated, federal health officials report.

Only 21 of the COVID-19 cases were sequenced to determine what version of the coronavirus caused them, but all of those samples were identified as the highly contagious delta variant, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report published Friday.

The outbreak, which occurred between April 15 and May 3, adds to existing evidence that suggests the delta variant has higher attack rates than other variants of concern, meaning it can infect more people after exposure.

The attack rate among infected gymnasts and staff members was 20% and 53% among their household contacts.

Forty of the infected people were unvaccinated, three were partially vaccinated with one dose completed and four were fully vaccinated. Those who were infected ranged from 5 to 58 years old, though the median age was 14.

Two unvaccinated adults required hospitalization and one required intensive care.

The Oklahoma outbreak joins two others reported this week.

In Texas, more than 125 campers and adults who attended a church camp tested positive for COVID-19, with hundreds more people likely exposed either at the camp or at home. A country music festival in Colorado has also led to a coronavirus outbreak that infected four staff members and 13 attendees.

The CDC emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, “especially those engaging in strenuous sports with limited ability to maintain physical distancing.” Data shows all available versions of the vaccine offer adequate protection against the delta variant and other variants of concern spreading in the U.S.

New national data released this week predicted the variant will make up about 52% of analyzed coronavirus cases in the country by the end of the two-week period ending July 3, officially overtaking the previously dominant alpha variant first found in the U.K. About a month ago, delta made up about 6%.

Because of reporting delays and multiple interfering variants, federal health officials say the latest estimates mirror case and hospitalization trends in different regions, particularly those with low vaccination rates.

About 99.5% of coronavirus deaths over the last six months have occurred in unvaccinated people, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week during a White House COVID-19 briefing. She called the current “suffering and loss ... entirely avoidable.”

An Associated Press review of government data from May also found that breakthrough infections, or those that occur in fully vaccinated people two or more weeks after receiving all their shots, made up less than 1,200 of the more than 107,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations — about 1.1%.

And of the more than 18,000 coronavirus deaths in May, only about 150 were fully vaccinated people, or about 0.8%.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Delta variant makes up most U.S. covid-19 cases

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as the Delta variant causes concerns around the world.

  • If it seems COVID-19 is bad in Missouri, it is. It ranks worst for these two things

    And eight of the top 10 places with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the country are in Missouri, according to data from The New York Times.

  • Airport, airlines start legal action against Britain over travel rules

    A group of airports and airlines launched legal action against the British government over its travel curbs on Friday, challenging ministers to be more transparent over decisions on rating COVID-19 risks in destination countries. The litigation, led by Manchester Airports Group, with backing from Ryanair, easyJet, British Airways-owner IAG and TUI UK, is going ahead despite plans announced by the government on Thursday to allow more travel. But travel companies say it is still not clear how the government makes decisions about rating destinations under its traffic light system where low risk is green, medium risk is amber and high risk is red.

  • New video shows Capitol rioter threaten officer: ‘You’re gonna die tonight’

    The police body camera footage showed the fury released on officers as they protected the Capitol.

  • Just two double-vaccinated under-50s have died from Delta variant

    That’s out of a total 5,600 double-jabbed under-50s who had caught the disease in England up to 21 June.

  • Dems Convert Jon Ossoff Thirst Into Campaign Cash

    Elijah Nouvelage/GettyWhen his official portrait was released last month, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) experienced a routine Senate rite of passage.But Ossoff’s legions of online fans, who had been anticipating the portrait for months, experienced something else—a heady mix of emotions expressed through emojis with bulging heart eyes, the eggplant emoji, and the meme of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in The Wolf of Wall Street biting his fist.In the over-the-top worship of the 33-year old senator from

  • Season 3 of 'Too Hot to Handle' Was Already Filmed—Here's Everything We Know

    Netflix is set to blindside a whole new batch of contestants.

  • Biden presses Putin to act on ransomware attacks, hints at retaliation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden increased pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to move against ransomware groups operating in Russia, warning the United States is prepared to respond if cyberhacks are not stopped. The two leaders held an hour-long phone call on Friday, their first since they discussed ransomware attacks at a summit in Geneva on June 16. Biden's message to Putin in the call was direct, suggesting a growing impatience over attacks that have disrupted key U.S. sectors.

  • Are you safe from COVID-19? New analysis has Missouri coming in last in nation

    The ranking was based on vaccination rate, transmission rate, positive test rate, hospitalizations and deaths.

  • Two vaccine doses give strong Covid protection in high-risk groups

    Two vaccine doses are as effective at preventing Covid in those with high-risk health conditions as they are in everyone else, Public Health England (PHE) research suggests. However, the study found that those who are immunosuppressed had almost no protection after just one dose. Health officials said the data from a study of one million people in at-risk groups, such as those undergoing chemotherapy and sufferers of chronic heart disease, showed how vital it was that the vulnerable had both dos

  • China's Didi Crackdown Is All About Controlling Big Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Shortly after Beijing’s shock cybersecurity probe into Didi Global Inc., Chinese social media users furiously passed around a 2015 story on the Uber-like app that showed what might be spooking President Xi Jinping.Screenshots circulated of a breezy state media report on a Didi study that revealed how bureaucrats used the company’s services on two sweltering July days in Beijing. Using playful charts, it showed that traffic at the Ministry of Public Security was among the busiest,

  • 'Fight for vaccine': Thais snap up shots in seconds via Shopee sale

    A hospital in Thailand taking reservations this week for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was sold out in minutes - after offering shots via e-commerce platform Shopee. With a worsening outbreak and worries about the efficacy of vaccines offered locally, appetite has quickly grown in Thailand for mRNA vaccines, which aren't available until near the end of the year.

  • ‘The Haunting Of Hill House’ Is Coming To Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights

    Universal Studios is making “The Haunting of Hill House” part of their Halloween Horror Nights this year Remember back in 2018 when we were all glued to Netflix’s super scary series The Haunting of Hill House? I’m still not over episode five but I’ll have to put a pin in working through that because now []

  • Pfizer Announces It's Developing a COVID Vaccine Booster to Fight Against Delta Variant

    The pharmaceutical company plans to move forward with clinical trials in August to fight against the variant which is the dominant strain in the United Kingdom and accounts for 51 percent of new U.S. cases

  • Lou Diamond Phillips Has Worked His Whole Life to Play a Filipino-American Character

    The actor, director, and writer had to take matters into his own hands to play someone with his background.

  • ‘Large’ fish kill in Missouri actually has benefits, officials say. What are they?

    A large fish kill in Missouri actually had benefits, officials said. Here’s why.

  • How do we survive extreme heat brought by climate change?

    The bad news is that dangerously high temperatures will become increasingly common. The good news, experts say, is that most heat-related deaths can be prevented with the right strategies in place.

  • Hutchinson takes over governors group as virus resurges

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican whose state is struggling with a resurgence in coronavirus cases and lagging vaccinations, called combatting vaccine resistance a priority as he took over as head of the National Governors Association. Hutchinson was elected Thursday as the association's chairman, moving into the role as the delta variant of the virus causes a resurgence in red states like Arkansas. Hutchinson's state has been at or near the top of the country in new cases per capita, and Arkansas this week saw its biggest one-day jump in hospitalizations since the vaccine became available.

  • Singapore tightens border measures for travellers from Indonesia

    Singapore is tightening border measures for travellers from Indonesia, amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the neighbouring country.

  • Stimulus checks created a new crop of permanent day traders, survey says

    Aided by government cash, they're refusing to let the GameStop fun pass them by.