As Delta variant spreads, Beshear recommends return to indoor masking for some

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Acquisto
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fully-vaccinated Kentuckians who work in jobs with “significant public exposure” should consider wearing a mask again in indoor public spaces, Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday, citing rising case numbers and escalating spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The governor is also recommending a return to masking in indoor public settings for fully-vaccinated Kentuckians at high-risk of severe coronavirus infection because of pre-existing health conditions. High-exposure jobs include retail and hospitality businesses, as well as any job that requires contact with many different people.

“The more people you come in contact with, the more exposure you are likely to have, so we believe at this point it is a smart idea,” Beshear said.

The new recommendations, which apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, are necessary because “we are seeing more cases among vaccinated Kentuckians because of the Delta variant,” Beshear said, and because most of the state’s counties have vaccination rates at or below 40%, a rate that is not high enough to thwart community spread of the virus.

Though vaccination overwhelmingly protects people from developing severe infection, it’s not yet known how likely a fully-vaccinated person is to test positive and transmit the virus, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack said.

The number of total confirmed cases of the Delta variant wasn’t immediately available Monday afternoon — on July 8 there were 26, statewide — but either way, it’s an under count. Only about 4.5% of all new coronavirus cases are sequenced to determine if they are the Delta strain, Beshear said.

Even though the exact level of Delta spread isn’t known, echoing a point repeated by national health experts, “We don’t have any reason to dispute the Delta variant is now the dominant variant of the strain in Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Kentucky’s number of new coronavirus cases and its positivity rate have risen for three consecutive weeks; the positivity rate on Monday was 5.48% — the highest since late March — having increased from 1.99% on July 1. Hospitalizations have sharply increased in the last week, jumping from 233 on Monday, July 12 to 337 on July 19.

These upticks come after more than two months of declining or plateauing infection rates as a result of increased accessibility to coronavirus vaccines. Though vaccines are plentiful, the rate of new immunizations across the state has stalled at roughly 50%.

Areas with the highest vaccination rates are largely concentrated in and around cities, while most of Kentucky’s more rural counties have vaccination rates of 40% or lower, and many have 30% or fewer residents vaccinated. That means a large swath of the state continues to be vulnerable to spread of infection and outbreaks — a threat exacerbated by the more contagious Delta variant.

Beshear reiterated that all unvaccinated Kentuckians should wear masks in all indoor public settings — guidance he has repeated since the statewide mask mandate was lifted earlier this summer. While the new masking recommendations are to ensure the safety of everyone, Beshear said the most effective tool people have to protect against the coronavirus is to get vaccinated.

“This is all it would take to protect America, if folks would do it,” he said. While both he and Stack emphasized the importance of vaccination, Beshear said consideration of a statewide vaccine mandate is not on the table, even among groups who care for at-risk populations, such as long-term care facility staff.

“We don’t think a mandate from state government would be effective and is not a step we’re taking,” the governor said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How delta variant spread could impact in-office return

    Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the delta variant could impact returning to offices.

  • Los Angeles hopes new mask mandate will reverse virus spike

    Los Angeles County residents are again required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status — a new mandate starting this weekend that health officials hope will reverse the latest spikes in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people, LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis said Sunday. San Francisco Bay Area health officials last week urged residents to again wear masks inside public buildings, offices or businesses regardless of whether they are vaccinated.

  • Dow Jones Sinks 725 Points Amid Covid Delta Variant Fears; Virgin Galactic Blasts Off; AMC Dips

    The Dow Jones plunged amid Covid Delta variant fears. Boeing stock dipped even as even as Virgin Galactic stock rose. AMC stock fell.

  • The viral load of the Delta variant is massive: Doctor

    Dr. Murtaza Akhter, University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix Emergency Physician joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the rising COVID-19 cases.

  • U.S. coronavirus cases rise, fueling fears of resurgence

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the United States and abroad is fueling fears of a pandemic resurgence and sending shockwaves through the stock market as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold and vaccinations lag in several states. Largely due to outbreaks in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been on the rise in recent days. The vaccines work against the Delta variant, but lab tests have shown them to be less effective than they were against the original form of coronavirus.

  • Anti-Vaxxers Could Be Helping Create Deadlier Versions of Covid

    Refusing the shot creates a ticking time bomb for everybody.

  • Nearly 25 percent of Lexington’s COVID-19 cases this month are in vaccinated people

    Data still suggests that being vaccinated heavily reduces someone’s chances of being hospitalized or dying if infected.

  • Fox Faces Rising Delta Variant Crisis: On-Air FNC Hosts Urge Vaccinations, All LA County Staff To Mask Up, Says Company

    EXCLUSIVE: Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham may be railing against the dangers of the coronavirus and the surging Delta variant, but their bosses and some of their colleagues are singing a very different tune. As the breakdown between the vaccinated and unvaccinated increasingly reflect political perspectives in the pandemic and conjecture over cable news, Fox […]

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Or Sell Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Stock Chart Action, Mutual Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • As delta variant spreads, younger Americans say fear of side effects is keeping them from getting vaccinated

    COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S. as the delta variant spreads fast, but that trend doesn’t appear to be convincing younger people to get their shots. Over half (53%) of these individuals say they are holding off because of fears about possible side effects from the vaccine, according to the survey. The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases was at 29,604 as of July 16, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker, up 109% from from two weeks previous.

  • Going door-to-door for COVID vaccine: treading lightly and taking ‘no’ for an answer

    Amid a surge in the delta variant, health officials have turned to a delicate, person-by-person vaccine outreach approach.

  • In Undervaccinated Swaths of Arkansas, COVID-19 Upends Life All Over Again

    MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — When the boat factory in this leafy Ozark Mountains city offered free coronavirus vaccinations this spring, Susan Johnson, 62, a receptionist there, declined the offer, figuring she was protected as long as she never left her house without a mask. Linda Marion, 68, a widow with chronic pulmonary disease, worried that a vaccination might actually trigger COVID-19 and kill her. Barbara Billigmeier, 74, an avid golfer who retired here from California, believed she did not need

  • Delta variant: 'We’re going to see breakthrough cases' and that's OK, doctor says

    The recent COVID outbreak among the New York Yankees baseball team underscores the fact that the coronavirus vaccines are not 100% effective but are still crucial to preventing hospitalization and death.

  • COVID SCIENCE-No trace of mRNA vaccine found in breast milk; gene found that helps identify COVID-19 early

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. No traces of mRNA vaccines end up in mothers' breast milk, a small study suggests. The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna deliver a synthetic version of messenger RNA molecules, designed to instruct cells to build replicas of the coronavirus spike protein.

  • New York's climate change-themed mini golf course

    This is a climate change-themed mini golf courseLocation: New York CityEach of the 18 holes at The Putting Greenshowcases a climate change problem or solutionfrom topics of energy efficiency in buildingsto polar bear habitat loss(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIAM EVANS, MINI GOLF PLAYER, SAYING:"Yes. I know about polar bears, but not climate change."(JOURNALIST ASKING OFF CAMERA) (English): "What do you know about polar bears?"(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIAM EVANS, MINI GOLF PLAYER, SAYING:"I know that they live in a cold place and it's kind of where Santa lives."The mini golf course was built with environmentally responsible materialssuch as used bottle caps and recycled turf(SOUNDBITE) (English) MIKE LAMPARIELLO, DIRECTOR OF DOMINO PARK, SAYING:"Climate change and the environment are such important topics right now and important issues that faces all of us now and will face us in future generations. So by bringing the environmental issues to the forefront in a fun, playful way like mini golf, it really sparks the conversation and helps folks understand the scope of the issue."

  • 'Do not travel': CDC, State Department raise UK travel alert after spike in COVID cases

    The travel warnings come as the U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time in six months.

  • THEN AND NOW: All of the 'American Idol' judges

    The iconic singing contest aired in 2002 with Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson. See where all 14 judges, past and present, have landed.

  • "A pandemic of the unvaccinated"

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosCoronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are back on the rise in the U.S. as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads across the country.The big picture: This is happening almost exclusively to people who aren’t vaccinated, and it’s worse in places where overall vaccination rates are low.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” CDC Director Rochelle Wal

  • GOP joins Dems in taking on Big Pharma

    Senators working to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal alive are zeroing in on Medicare prescription drug rebate formulas to offset up to $60 billion of the $1.2 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Targeting those funds puts the bipartisan infrastructure plan in competition with the $3.5 trillion, Democrat-only plan proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.-Vt.). It also assumes new money from altering complicated prescription drug formulas.Get market news

  • Nordstrom's best-selling V-neck tee is perfect for summer – and it’s only $20

    It comes in tons of colours.