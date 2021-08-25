Is there a delta variant test? What we know about tracking COVID-19 cases in the US

The delta variant accounts for more than 95% of the nation's COVID-19 cases, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. It's also two times as transmissible as the original strains of the coronavirus.

As cases continue to rise, mask mandates are making a comeback throughout the country. Companies like McDonald's, Apple and Disney have announced a face mask requirement in the past week.

The new guidelines come after the CDC revised its mask guidance, now recommending individuals – even if they're vaccinated – to wear a mask indoors in high transmission areas.

Transmissibility in an area is considered high when there are 100 or more new cases per 100,000 in the past seven days, and 10% or higher positive nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) in that period.

Here's what we know about testing for the delta variant.

Is there a test for the delta variant?

There is not a specific test for the delta variant.

However, since the vast majority of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the delta variant, it's likely a positive test result indicates you could be infected with the delta variant, according to Human and Health Services of Texas.

Does a COVID-19 test detect the delta variant?

A viral test, either the nose or throat swab, can detect if you are positive for COVID-19. It's not designed to tell you which variant you might be infected with, according to Human and Health Services of Texas.

How do you test for the delta variant?

To detect the delta variant, a specific type of COVID-19 test is required – genomic sequencing.

Genomic sequencing decodes the coronavirus' complete set of genes and searches for new mutations. It also matches known variants.

Labs at some state and local health departments have access to genomic sequencing.

Due to the volume of COVID-19 cases, genomic sequencing isn't performed on every test, according to Human and Health Services of Texas, but could be performed on some if a COVID-19 test comes back positive. It just depends on where you got the test.

Is there a rapid COVID-19 test for the delta variant?

No. Rapid COVID-19 tests only detect whether or not you are infected with COVID-19, not the specific strain or variant.

