Delta's new $2.3 billion terminal at Los Angeles airport will feature facial recognition technology for bag-drops and a 30,000-square-foot Sky Club — see inside

Delta Air Lines

Delta just unveiled the completed first phase of its $2.3 billion project at Los Angeles Airport.

The Sky Way project is part of Delta's $12 billion investment to improve its hubs across the US.

The first phase opens April 20 and includes a new check-in lobby, security checkpoint, and Sky Club.

Delta Air Lines and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) just unveiled the completed first phase of its all-new $2.3 billion modernization project at Los Angeles International Airport at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The project, called Delta Sky Way, has investments from both the airline and LAWA to upgrade and connect Terminals 2 and 3 at the airport by 2023.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

"We've built a modern, state-of-the-art facility that will make travel through LAX a seamless and elevated experience," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The project in Los Angeles is just one part of Delta's over $12 billion investment to innovate the infrastructure at its hub airports across the country.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Once complete, the 1.2-million-square-foot complex will feature 27 gates, more restrooms, and an easy connection to the Tom Bradley International Terminal so travelers can easily transfer to international flights without re-clearing security.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The first phase, which will officially open to the public on April 20, includes consolidating the check-in areas in both terminals. The new lobby will feature 32 self-service kiosks and 46 check-in locations.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Stretching across the entire length of the lobby, a 250-foot digital wall will feature Sky Club capacity and gate information in both English and Spanish.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Also completed is an expanded baggage claim area and security checkpoint that creates "a more efficient and seamless experience from the moment [passengers] arrive."

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

The baggage claim will have six carousels, offering plenty of space for passengers to collect their luggage.

Story continues

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Meanwhile, the security checkpoint will have a total of 14 lanes available by late summer, 11 of which will be Automated Screening Lanes to "improve customer convenience and checkpoint throughput."

Delta Air Lines

Source:Delta Air Lines, TSA

As part of the security upgrades, Delta passengers will also be able to use facial recognition technology to check bags hands-free. Similar options are already available at the carrier's Detroit and Atlanta hubs.

Delta facial recognition technology Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines, Delta is introducing hands-free facial recognition technology to quicken the security process ahead of the busy holiday season — see how it works

Also part of the modernization project is a brand new 30,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club set to open in April. The space includes an indoor/outdoor double bar, a year-round outdoor Sky Deck, and premium showers, among other amenities.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Delta's modernization project supports California's sustainability efforts.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

Environmentally friendly features include low-flow water technology, recycling of construction waste, and innovative solutions to improve air quality and air conditioning energy use.

Delta Air Lines

According to Delta, 3.1 million labor hours have been put into the project, with 31% of total hours being from local hires. Furthermore, 40% of the construction value came from small and diverse businesses.

Delta Air Lines

Source: Delta Air Lines

A decade ago, Delta aimed to become "the premier airline of Los Angeles." Today, the carrier has a huge presence at Los Angeles airport, with over 4,000 employees supporting some 140 flights to 53 destinations across the globe.

Delta Air Lines

Read the original article on Business Insider