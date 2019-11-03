What Is Delta's (NSE:DELTACORP) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Delta (NSE:DELTACORP) shares have continued recent momentum with a 34% gain in the last month alone. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 17% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Delta Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Delta's P/E of 26.53 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (21.1) for companies in the hospitality industry is lower than Delta's P/E.

NSEI:DELTACORP Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 3rd 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Delta shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Delta earnings growth of 16% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 26%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Delta's Balance Sheet

Delta has net cash of ₹5.4b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Delta's P/E Ratio

Delta trades on a P/E ratio of 26.5, which is above its market average of 13.4. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Delta recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 19.8 to 26.5 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.