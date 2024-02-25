Deltona felon shot after he argued with teen who had his gun, Orange City police say

A Deltona felon, who met a teen to get back his gun, was possibly shot with his own firearm when an argument broke out in the parking lot of an Orange City apartment Saturday, police said.

"He was supposedly trying to get his guns back from the other kid who wouldn't give them back," said Orange City police Lt. Sherif El-Shami on Sunday.

Gabriel Couso, 21, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen during the incident at 11:24 a.m. in the parking lot of the Grandville apartments on Saxon Avenue, El-Shami said.

Couso was transported to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford for treatment, police said.

The 17-year-old and his companions fled after Couso was shot but were spotted shortly after in Daytona Beach where they were stopped, El-Shami said.

The teen was arrested and charged with the possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21 and was taken to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach, El-Shami said.

The shooting remains under investigation and additional charges are pending, El-Shami said.

Couso, a convicted felon, is facing charges and is not cooperating with police.

"He was uncooperative prior to going into surgery," El-Shami said.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Couso spent 18 months in prison for aggravated assault with a weapon in a shooting incident in Port Orange, Aug. 3, 2020.

Port Orange police said that on that day, Couso and two others arrived in a van at a Leslie Drive home at 1:27 a.m. and argued with someone at the home.

Several shots were fired at or near the residence where the victim and his family lived. Couso and his companions fled and were stopped in South Daytona.

Court records show that since his release from prison in October 2022, Couso has been arrested multiple times for battery, battery domestic violence, battery causing bodily harm, failure to appear in court for a felony offense, and possession of marijuana.

