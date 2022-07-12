Deltona man, 18, wanted in connection with his missing father shot in Mount Dora by Lake County deputies

A Deltona man being sought by Volusia County deputies in connection with his missing father was shot and wounded by Lake County deputies after he fired at them while trying to escape from a crash following a vehicle chase, authorities said.

Jonny Santiago, 18, is in custody following the Monday shootout in Mount Dora, said Volusia County sheriff spokesman Andrew Gant.

Volusia County deputies have not been able to locate or contact Santiago's father, Juan Santiago, 52, since Sunday, Gant said.

In a press conference late Monday, Lake County sheriff's Lt. John Herrell said Jonny Santiago refused to stop for deputies and fled around 5 p.m. During the chase, he crashed into a synagogue, the Traditional Congregation of Mount Dora.

More: Suspect shoots 2 Volusia Sheriff's K-9s, deputies return fire, release states

More: 2 Daytona Beach officers shot at but unhurt after responding to call, police say

More: Daytona Beach Police shoot and kill man who was armed and refused to exit car, chief says

Herrell said Jonny Santiago shot at deputies through the passenger-side window after he crashed.

According to Herrell, deputies returned fire, hitting Jonny Santiago, who is in stable condition in the hospital.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies had put out an alert for Jonny Santiago, Gant said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, just after 11 p.m., deputies got a call from Juan Santiago's wife in New York, to do a wellness check on her husband at their home in Deltona. The woman told deputies that earlier in the day, she had been on the telephone with her husband and heard him arguing with their son, followed by a loud noise.

The woman said she never heard from her husband again, Gant said.

When Volusia deputies arrived at the house on East Lehigh Drive, they found no one home and did not see any vehicles, according to a news release.

Shortly after, a white 2021 Ford F-150 known to be driven by Jonny Santiago, was seen in DeBary. He fled from Volusia County deputies and then from Seminole County deputies, authorities said.

Story continues

Volusia County deputies sent out a regional and nationwide alert to law enforcement to be on the lookout for Jonny Santiago.

On Monday just before 5 p.m. the the F-150 was spotted in Lake County, where Jonny Santiago fled from deputies again, crashed into a synagogue and got into a the shootout with Lake County deputies, Gant said.

Gant said the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Juan Santiago "certainly suggest foul play could be involved," and detectives are looking into the possibility that Jonny Santiago could have killed his father.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man sought in case of his missing dad injured by deputies during shootout