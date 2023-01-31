Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday

A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.

Investigators said Jonny Santiago killed his father in Volusia County and dumped the body 30 miles away near Lake Avalon in Orange County last summer.

Santiago may be seeking a plea deal in court on Tuesday.

Body camera video captured the moments, investigators say he got into a gun battle with Lake County deputies, before his arrest.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting.

Santiago’s plea negotiation hearing is set for 9 a.m.

