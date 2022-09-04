Deltona man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl, deputies say

A Deltona man is charged with stalking a 6-year-old girl, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Mark Greenburg, 55, of Fayson Circle, Saturday afternoon after seeking a warrant.

Investigators said a dozen witnesses have come forward with complaints of his behavior. Over the past eight months, the sheriff’s office has received at least 11 reports involving his pattern of harassment.

According to the reports, Greenburg yelled at neighbors and their children using a megaphone and drove past houses while recording children on his phone.

Deputies said they received a call from the girl’s father after Greenburg approached the girl in the driveway and made unusual comments, alluding that he would “make [her] famous” or “turn [her] into a woman.”

The father said his daughter was afraid to go outside in their neighborhood because of his frequent comments. Investigators said Greenburg took pictures outside of her grandmother’s house Thursday and Friday, when she visited.

Police tried to talk to Greenburg on Friday, but he refused to answer the door.

VCSO said Greenburg was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains on a $5,000 bond.

