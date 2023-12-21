Deltona man charged with attempted murder in deputy shooting, petition filed to seize his guns

An ex-employee of the city of DeLand who shot at deputies, injuring one, faces attempted murder charges, and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office has filed a petition asking a judge to seize his firearms.

Volusia County sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant said Thursday that Dempsey Phillip Rhea Hadley, 56, of Deltona, was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and petty theft.

Court records show that the Sheriff's Office also filed a Risk Protection Order with the court Thursday petitioning to seize two revolvers belonging to Hadley.

In their affidavit to seize the firearms, the Sheriff's Office said Hadley was a danger to himself and posed a danger to the community. The agency cited Wednesday's incident where Hadley fired at deputies from his pickup truck in the driveway of his Whitehorse Court home in Deltona in requesting the seizure of the firearms.

Cigarette theft ends in shooting, house fire

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Wednesday that Hadley stole cigarettes at a Wawa convenience store on Howland Boulevard in Deltona at 4:30 a.m.

Hadley's pickup was spotted shortly after and deputies tried to stop him but he fled. This led to a low-speed chase that ended up in his Whitehorse Court homes' driveway where he refused to obey deputies' commands to exit the vehicle.

As deputies approached Hadley, he fired shots at them grazing Deputy Ethan Thomas, 25, in the face. Hadley also fired a shot hitting a bulletproof shield protecting a sergeant's head, Chitwood said.

After deputies used their armored vehicle to push Hadley into his garage to pin him in, he set fire to the house and barricaded himself, holding off deputies for almost 5 hours. Hadley, who refused to surrender, was finally arrested when the boom of an armored vehicle was used to knock down a second-floor back porch he was standing on, Sheriff's Office video shows.

Accused shooter's history: Fleeing from police, retail theft

City of DeLand spokeswoman Vicki Karr said Wednesday that Hadley worked 32 years with the city of DeLand, and retired as the city's facilities superintendent in April 2020.

Family members told the Sheriff's Office he had been acting erratically over the past six months. Hadley told deputies during the incident to call President Joe Biden and that he would pardon him.

Hadley's been in trouble before. In July, three police agencies worked together when he fled a police stop.

Lake Helen police tried to stop him on July 6 at 5:37 a.m. for traveling 65 mph in a 40 mph zone near Prevatt Avenue. Hadley sped away reaching speeds of 90 mph, Lake Helen police said.

Lake Helen police stopped following Hadley but radioed the description of the fleeing vehicle. A short time later, a Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the vehicle on State Road 44 west of State Road 415 near New Smyrna Beach at 5:45 a.m.

The deputy activated his lights and sirens but Hadley sped away again. The deputy deactivated his emergency equipment and followed Hadley at normal speed and watched him exit SR 44 and head north on Interstate 95, court records show.

Another deputy used stop sticks to deflate Hadley's tires but he continued driving and exited I-95 onto Granada Boulevard, court records show.

Ormond Beach police were waiting for Hadley and used stop sticks on his vehicle again. Hadley continued to drive until the vehicle came to a stop at Granada and Williamson boulevards, reports state.

Hadley was arrested in a felony stop and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police using lights and sirens and fleeing or attempting to elude police at high speeds.

Also, court records show that Hadley was arrested for retail theft in November 1988, an offense for which he served six months probation.

