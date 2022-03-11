Deltona man charged with sexually battering child younger than 12 years old

A Deltona man charged with sexually battering a child younger than 12 years old is being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail, court records show.

Brandon Wheeler, 29, who was arrested Thursday, has previously been accused of similar crimes, but Volusia Sheriff's officials said charges weren't possible at the time due to a lack of evidence.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about other potential victims is asked to contact the sheriff's Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man charged with sexually battering child under 12