Deltona man ejected from vehicle and dies after being hit by suspected drunk driver

A 25-year-old Deltona man was killed Thursday evening by a suspected drunk driver in a crash in Pasco County on Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Solanch Quintanilla Coca, 30, of Tampa was arrested by FHP troopers for DUI manslaughter and taken to the Pasco County Jail. The name of the victim has not been released.

Coca was driving a Toyota RAV 4 eastbound on State Road 54 just east of Starkey Boulevard when the SUV rear-ended the Deltona man's Jeep Wrangler.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to an FHP report.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man killed in Pasco County crash by suspected drunk driver