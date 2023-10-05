Deltona man fires 9 shots in apparent road rage incident, hitting another vehicle twice

A Deltona man who didn't like a motorist driving too close behind him slowed down to irritate the driver and then shot at the vehicle when it overtook him, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Ernest Leon Woods, 46, fired nine shots at a Ford Edge, hitting it twice, according to an arrest report. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Howland Boulevard and Goldenhills Street. The two bullets struck the SUV in the rear compartment.

Woods was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief resulting in damage of $1,000 or more, throwing a missile into a vehicle, and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held Thursday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

The victim said Woods cut him off by Pine Ride High School, and saw Woods pointing a gun at him. The victim turned onto Golden Hills Street and stopped. He saw Woods running across Howland Boulevard firing his gun at him, the report states.

Woods then drove off turning into Fernanda Place, a subdivision off of Howland Boulevard, according to the report.

Deputies located Woods' vehicle in the driveway at 1034 Wanderer Drive and surrounded the house. After announcements asking Woods to come out, he did, the report said.

Woods told investigators the driver of the Ford Edge threw rocks at his car and shouted racial slurs at him. Woods said he fired two shots at the vehicle, the report states. However, deputies collected nine 9 mm shell casings and one cartridge at the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Goldenhills Street, the report documented.

Woods' wife, who was with him in the car, told the same story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man arrested for shooting vehicle in Deltona road rage incident