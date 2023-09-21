Deltona man found dead in West Palm had been at area bar day before his body was discovered

A man found shot dead on the side of the road in West Palm Beach was at a Deltona bar the day before his body was found near a subdivision in South Florida, police said.

West Palm Beach police said on Wednesday that tips they received in the homicide of William Tempesta, 56, of Deltona led them to three local area bars.

A motorist found Tempesta's body Sept. 10 in the 5900 block of North Jog Road, between the entrance to the Preserves at Ironhorse subdivision and Florida's Turnpike. Police believe he was killed elsewhere and his body dumped near West Palm Beach.

Homicide detectives have established that Tempesta was at one of the bars early Saturday, Sept. 9, the day before his body was discovered near the Florida Turnpike in West Palm Beach.

Tempesta was also at his Elkcam Boulevard home late afternoon Sept. 9 before his body was found 180 miles away on the outskirts of West Palm Bech, police said.

West Palm Beach police are asking anyone who may recall seeing Tempesta at some point to call detectives. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the killer.

Tips can be reported anonymously to Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477), or online at Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers. Tips to Crime Stoppers.

