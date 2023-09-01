Deltona man indicted on drug and firearm charges in federal court

A Deltona man was one of two indicted in federal court on drug and firearm charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Orlando.

Emmanuel Dourthe, 24, of Deltona, and Brendan Wells, 27, of Tampa, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances; possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Each man faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life on each of the controlled substances charges, if convicted. On the firearms charge, each faces at least five years in prison and up to life if convicted. The sentence could be imposed consecutive to any other sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Dourthe and Wells conspired with others to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, and a mixture containing cocaine between Feb. 6 and Feb. 14, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dourthe and Wells possessed a firearm during their commission of their drug offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brings together different levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man faces up to life in prison on federal drug, gun charges