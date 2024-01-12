Deltona man killed after crashing into trees off I-95 in Duval County, according to FHP

A 28-year-old Deltona man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Duval County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near Old St. Augustine Road on Wednesday at around 11:36 p.m.

The Deltona resident was driving a "sport utility vehicle" northbound on Interstate 95 when, "for an unknown reason, (he) traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder," according to FHP's report.

Last week: 3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on State Road 40 near State Road 11 in Volusia

"(The driver) struck multiple trees before coming to final rest in a ditch. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene," the report added.

FHP's report indicates that it is unknown whether the driver was wearing his seatbelt.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona man, 28, killed in I-95 crash in Duval County