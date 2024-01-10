Deltona man who shot at deputies, injuring one, set house afire, out of hospital and in jail

A former city of DeLand employee, who shot and grazed a sheriff's deputy in the face during a standoff at his Deltona home after stealing cigarettes from a convenience store last month, is out of the hospital and in the Volusia County Branch Jail, court records showed on Wednesday.

Dempsey Hadley, 56, is locked up without bail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude police, and petty theft.

On Dec. 20, Hadley reportedly stole cigarettes from a Wawa on Howland Boulevard in Deltona, and refused to stop for deputies. His vehicle tires were flattened as deputies tried to stop him but he continued driving to his Whitehorse Court home in Deltona where he shot at deputies, injuring one, and then held them off for hours.

During the standoff, Hadley set his home on fire, officials said.

According to a charging affidavit, after Hadley was arrested at his home, he was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford. Hadley was intubated for smoke inhalation. A doctor said he had second-degree burns over 5% to 7% of his body, the arrest document states.

Volusia County Branch Jail records show Hadley was booked into the facility on Tuesday at 2:36 p.m. He has a first appearance hearing at the jail today at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

'If you do, you will get a 21-gun salute'

On Dec. 20, deputies were called to the Wawa at 3400 Howland Blvd. at 4:32 a.m. where a store employee reported that a regular patron, later identified as Hadley, had stolen cigarettes and was acting strange, according to reports.

Deputies spotted Hadley's vehicle in the convenience store's parking lot and tried to talk to him but he drove off. Deputies caught up to him at Howland and Halifax boulevards and Hadley again sped off. As he headed east on Howland Boulevard, a deputy deployed stop sticks flattening his driver-side front and rear tires, the report notes.

Hadley continued driving until he pulled into his driveway at 3230 Whitehorse Court.

Deputies approached Hadley and ordered him to get out of his truck or they'd break his window. Hadley responded "If you do, you'll get a 21-gun salute," according to the arrest report.

Suspect opens fire from car

After Hadley refused to get out of his truck, an arrest team made up of a sergeant protected by a bulletproof shield, and two other deputies, including Deputy Ethan Thomas approached Hadley's truck, documents show.

When Hadley refused to come out, Thomas started breaking the passenger window of the vehicle and that was when Hadley fired at him, the arrest report states.

Two deputies said as Thomas started breaking the window, they saw Hadley raise his arm, extend it toward the deputies and saw muzzle flashes when he discharged the .357 magnum firearm found in his truck.

Another deputy, who was part of the team that approached Hadley's vehicle said he heard the gunfire and saw a round fly over Thomas's head.

Thomas said that as he broke the window, he felt the percussion and the sound of a gunshot. Thomas said he felt the impact to his face and believed he had been shot.

Thomas suffered multiple cuts to his face, Shards of glass and a bullet fragment were removed from his face, investigators said.

Another deputy reported hearing the gunfire and saw Thomas fall to the ground. She ran to his aid and went with him to the hospital, the report noted.

Fiery standoff

After Thomas was injured, a SWAT team used an armored vehicle to push Hadley's truck into the garage. He got out of the truck waving his arms, and then set a fire in his truck. The fire spread. Hadley was not seen for hours.

Then around 8:06 a.m., he was seen on a second-floor porch pouring liquid everywhere. As the smoke from the fire thickened and spread, the boom of an armored vehicle was used to topple the porch, making Hadley fall to the ground, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

With the help of a police dog, Hadley was arrested and driven to the hospital.

