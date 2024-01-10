Deltona man who shot at deputies, injuring one, set house afire, out of hospital and in jail

Patricio G. Balona, Daytona Beach News-Journal
·4 min read

A former city of DeLand employee, who shot and grazed a sheriff's deputy in the face during a standoff at his Deltona home after stealing cigarettes from a convenience store last month, is out of the hospital and in the Volusia County Branch Jail, court records showed on Wednesday.

Dempsey Hadley, 56, is locked up without bail on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude police, and petty theft.

On Dec. 20, Hadley reportedly stole cigarettes from a Wawa on Howland Boulevard in Deltona, and refused to stop for deputies. His vehicle tires were flattened as deputies tried to stop him but he continued driving to his Whitehorse Court home in Deltona where he shot at deputies, injuring one, and then held them off for hours.

During the standoff, Hadley set his home on fire, officials said.

According to a charging affidavit, after Hadley was arrested at his home, he was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford. Hadley was intubated for smoke inhalation. A doctor said he had second-degree burns over 5% to 7% of his body, the arrest document states.

Volusia County Branch Jail records show Hadley was booked into the facility on Tuesday at 2:36 p.m. He has a first appearance hearing at the jail today at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Deltona deputy-shooting video Video shows dramatic gun battle, house fire during 5-hour standoff in Deltona

'If you do, you will get a 21-gun salute'

On Dec. 20, deputies were called to the Wawa at 3400 Howland Blvd. at 4:32 a.m. where a store employee reported that a regular patron, later identified as Hadley, had stolen cigarettes and was acting strange, according to reports.

Deputies spotted Hadley's vehicle in the convenience store's parking lot and tried to talk to him but he drove off. Deputies caught up to him at Howland and Halifax boulevards and Hadley again sped off. As he headed east on Howland Boulevard, a deputy deployed stop sticks flattening his driver-side front and rear tires, the report notes.

Hadley continued driving until he pulled into his driveway at 3230 Whitehorse Court.

Deputies approached Hadley and ordered him to get out of his truck or they'd break his window. Hadley responded "If you do, you'll get a 21-gun salute," according to the arrest report.

Suspect opens fire from car

After Hadley refused to get out of his truck, an arrest team made up of a sergeant protected by a bulletproof shield, and two other deputies, including Deputy Ethan Thomas approached Hadley's truck, documents show.

When Hadley refused to come out, Thomas started breaking the passenger window of the vehicle and that was when Hadley fired at him, the arrest report states.

Two deputies said as Thomas started breaking the window, they saw Hadley raise his arm, extend it toward the deputies and saw muzzle flashes when he discharged the .357 magnum firearm found in his truck.

Another deputy, who was part of the team that approached Hadley's vehicle said he heard the gunfire and saw a round fly over Thomas's head.

Thomas said that as he broke the window, he felt the percussion and the sound of a gunshot. Thomas said he felt the impact to his face and believed he had been shot.

Thomas suffered multiple cuts to his face, Shards of glass and a bullet fragment were removed from his face, investigators said.

Another deputy reported hearing the gunfire and saw Thomas fall to the ground. She ran to his aid and went with him to the hospital, the report noted.

Fiery standoff

After Thomas was injured, a SWAT team used an armored vehicle to push Hadley's truck into the garage. He got out of the truck waving his arms, and then set a fire in his truck. The fire spread. Hadley was not seen for hours.

Then around 8:06 a.m., he was seen on a second-floor porch pouring liquid everywhere. As the smoke from the fire thickened and spread, the boom of an armored vehicle was used to topple the porch, making Hadley fall to the ground, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

With the help of a police dog, Hadley was arrested and driven to the hospital.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man who shot deputy out of hospital, jailed without bond

Recommended Stories

  • Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare says hackers stole unencrypted patient data

    Texas-based care provider HMG Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of residents and employees, but says it has been unable to determine what types of data were stolen. HMG Healthcare is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and provides a range of services, including memory care, rehabilitation and assisted living. In a notice published on its website, HMG chief executive Derek Prince confirmed that hackers in August accessed a server storing "unencrypted files" containing sensitive information belonging to patients, employees, and their dependents.

  • Rookie Review: Sam LaPorta, Puka Nacua highlight outstanding 2023 fantasy class

    A phenom quarterback, breakout pass catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.

  • Hyundai's Mobion Concept spins, crab walks, does doughnuts, is incredibly cool

    The Hyundai Mobion Concept's in-wheel technology allows its wheels to turn totally perpendicular with the car allowing for a number of amazing turns.

  • OpenAI launches a store for custom AI-powered chatbots

    After telegraphing to devs last week that it would do so, OpenAI has launched a store for GPTs, custom chatbot apps powered by its text- and image-generating AI models (e.g. The GPT Store, as its called, lives in a new tab in the ChatGPT client on the web, and features a range of GPTs developed both by OpenAI's partners and the wider dev community. GPT users can browse popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard, which is organized into categories like lifestyle, writing, research, programming and education.

  • Amazon Prime Video and MGM Studios laid off hundreds of employees

    In addition to the 500 layoffs at Twitch, Amazon is also making cuts to Prime Video and MGM Studios, laying off “several hundreds” of employees, according to a memo obtained by TechCrunch. Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of the division, announced the cutbacks in an email on Wednesday, noting that the reason for the reduction is to “reduce or discontinue investments in certain areas while increasing our investment and focus on content and product initiatives that deliver the most impact.” Amazon has begun to notify the affected workers in the U.S. and will inform most other regions by the end of this week.

  • Winter weather forecast: ‘Bomb cyclone’ and polar vortex in Midwest, severe thunderstorms in South and snow along East Coast

    According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country impacted by Tuesday’s pummeling.

  • Netflix Games gain traction with installs up 180% year-over-year in 2023, thanks to GTA and others

    Just over two years ago, Netflix announced it would enter a new business: gaming. Amid a mobile gaming market dominated by free-to-play and ad-supported business models, Netflix's plan was to make its games free without ads or in-app purchases. In 2023, Netflix Games downloads increased by over 180% year-over-year, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

  • Zero to No. 20: Meet college basketball’s biggest surprise

    A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.

  • Fujitsu, facing heat over UK Post Office scandal, continues to rake in billions from government deals

    Japanese tech giant Fujitsu is facing growing pressure from U.K. political quarters over its role in a scandal that saw hundreds of post office owners prosecuted for accounting discrepancies. The British Post Office Scandal was thrust back into the public consciousness last week following U.K. broadcaster ITV's four-part serialization, Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office, which recounts how more than 700 sub-postmasters (Post Office franchisees) were wrongfully prosecuted for fraud, false accounting and theft over a 15-year period, with many imprisoned, losing their livelihoods and facing bankruptcy. As things eventually transpired, the "balancing" errors in the sub-postmasters' books were due to a faulty IT system that had been introduced by the government in 2000 to digitalize social benefit payments.

  • Terraform fork OpenTofu is now ready for prime time

    OpenTofu, the open source Terraform fork, has hit general availability (GA) some four months after launch. The eternal struggle between open source and proprietary software was laid bare on numerous occasions last year, perhaps most notably when HashiCorp switched popular "infrastructure as code" tool Terraform from a "copyleft" open source license to the source-available Business Source License (BSL). The reason, HashiCorp explained, was that certain vendors were building businesses off the back of Terraform without contributing anything meaningful back to the project.

  • New Department of Labor rule could reclassify countless gig workers as employees

    The US Department of Labor shared a final rule on Tuesday that would increase the difficulty of classifying workers as independent contractors. If the rule survives court challenges unscathed, it will replace a business-friendly Trump-era regulation that did the opposite.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks inch higher in countdown to inflation data

    Eyes are on the looming US consumer inflation report as expectations for rate cuts cool.

  • Humane lays off staff before its 'Ai Pin' begins shipping

    Wearable startup Humane AI reportedly laid off four percent of its employees before it has started shipping its AI Pin.

  • Fidelity National Financial says hackers stole data on 1.3 million customers

    Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 & 2024 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is reportedly laying off 500 employees, 35% of its current staff, amid a continued struggle to achieve profitability in the face of rising costs and community backlash.

  • Iowa State stuns No. 2 Houston 57-53 to hand Cougars first loss of the season

    The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.

  • Why Keith Rabois just left Founders Fund for Khosla Ventures

    Earlier today, Forbes reported that venture capitalist, operator and entrepreneur Keith Rabois is returning to Khosla Ventures ("KV"), the Silicon Valley outfit where he cut his teeth as a full-time VC before joining Founders Fund ("FF") in 2019, teaming up with former Stanford classmate Peter Thiel in the process. When we'd talked last, Rabois sounded content where he was. Today, he said the decision to switch teams was very recent, stemming from a discussion with his former Khosla Ventures’ colleague Samir Kaul about the possible merits and pitfalls of starting his own fund; Rabois says that chat quickly turned into dinner with firm founder Vinod Khosla, who separately announced today that he is "thrilled" about Rabois' return.

  • Gary Woodland returns to PGA Tour at Sony Open months after brain surgery: 'Nothing is going to stop me'

    The former U.S. Open champion was playing through terrifying symptoms during most of last season.

  • Treasure Financial lays off staff just months after reporting 'explosive growth'

    Treasure Financial has laid off 14 employees, the fintech startup confirmed to TechCrunch today. The move affected some 60% to 70% of the company, according to multiple sources familiar with internal operations. Sam Strasser, founder and CEO of Treasure Financial, told TechCrunch that “a need to streamline our operations and align our workforce with our current strategic goals and financial realities” drove the decision.

  • MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Shota Imanaga reportedly signing with Chicago Cubs

    Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.