Deltona man threatens to shoot up church, sheriff's office says

A Deltona man was arrested for threatening to carry out a mass shooting at a church in the comment section of a YouTube video about the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando and the 2022 mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

The FBI notified the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night of the threats which were traced to Seth Montes, 18, of Deltona. He was located at his Babcock Avenue home where he confessed to making the threats but said he believed he was only “trolling,” sheriff's detectives said.

The comments included “I’m going to shoot up a church next lol have fun seeing me on the news," the sheriff's office said.

Montes was charged with making written threats to kill. He was being held Wednesday at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $5,000 bail.

In his online comments, Montes also mentioned mass shooters in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charleston, South Carolina.

No specific churches or schools were named in any of the threats. Detectives searched Montes's home and determined the only firearm in the house was kept in a locked gun safe, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office will ask a judge for a risk protection order to seize the weapon, investigators said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man threatens to shoot up church in YouTube video comments