Deltona math teacher arrested, accused of kissing student

Authorities arrested a Deltona Middle School teacher on Wednesday accused of misconduct with one of his studentsaccording to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Aguirre Rendon, 29, faces charges of lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering after an investigation that began on Jan. 11, after reports of the math teacher kissing a 15-year-old student in his classroom, the VCSO said.

The parents of the student told authorities they were concerned before the incident, as the mother saw the teacher with his arm around her teen daughter at a Deltona park, the report said.

Deputies learned on Tuesday that Aguirre had been asking a potential witness to avoid talking to the police, the report said.

Aguirre was taken to Volusia County Branch Jail and released on a $12,500 bond on Wednesday night.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office says additional charges are possible.