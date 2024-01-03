Deltona passes new ordinance to prevent animal cruelty

A new ordinance to stop animal cruelty was approved Tuesday night by leaders in Deltona.

It requires animal owners to make sure their pets have shelter during extreme weather.

The rule took effect immediately after it passed.

Some pet owners in Deltona are waking up Wednesday with some new rules on caring for their animals.

If they don’t follow them, the penalty could be costly.

Under the new rule, pet owners must ensure their animals are comfortable in extremely hot or cold weather.

Pets must also have enough food, clean water and a clean environment.

The ordinance was named after a dog named “Barack.”

Some residents attended the council meeting with black t-shirts in the dog’s memory.

Barack suffered countless years in a cage before he was euthanized.

The ordinance also lays out rules about outdoor enclosures.

Animals must be provided at least 80 square feet of space.

It also requires dogs and “small domestic animals” to be sheltered during storms or when the temperature outside reaches over 90 degrees or under 40 degrees.

People who fail to meet the requirements could face a fine of up to $500 or jail time.

The ordinance also sets rules about doghouses and how much exercise your pet gets.

