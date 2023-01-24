Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say

Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man after a car was stolen with a passenger inside.

Officials said a customer at High Spirits Smoke Shop on Fort Smith Boulevard had his vehicle stolen last Thursday and his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.

According to a report, the man’s girlfriend was still in the car when an unknown man wearing a ski mask jumped in and took off.

Down the road, the man slowed down enough for the woman to jump out of the moving car, deputies said.

Officials said she sustained minor injuries to her foot and knee from falling on the pavement.

Deputies said no weapon was displayed or implied during the incident.

Deputies identified the men as 19-year-olds Kenneth Ocasio and Tristan Daniels.

Deputies said the stolen car was recovered Monday night in Seminole County after Daniels was involved in two separate traffic crashes in it.

Daniels was taken into custody and deputies are still looking for Ocasio.

Anyone with information on Ocasio’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

