Deltona teen accused of shooting at deputies, killing father to receive mental exam

The teen accused of getting into a shootout with deputies in Lake County had a pre-trial hearing Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a plea deal.

Watch: Judge orders no bond for Deltona teen accused of shooting at deputies, killing father

The attorney for Jonny Santiago told Channel 9 this is just standard pre-trial procedure.

The 18-year-old is accused of leading law enforcement on a chaotic chase and getting into a shootout with deputies in July.

The heart-stopping moments were captured on body camera footage.

Watch: Elderly woman trapped after large tree crashes into home in Daytona Beach

Investigators said Santiago was on the run after he allegedly killed his father in Volusia County and dumped the body near an Orange County lake.

In the Lake County shootout case, the teen pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

Read: Port Orange student finds fentanyl near bathroom at Atlantic High School

In a phone interview, attorney Brian Pakett said the teen’s mental health is the main focus right now.

According to Lake County court records, a judge granted a motion for Santiago to get a mental exam. The exam will determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

Watch more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.