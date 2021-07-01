Dem Factions Decide Which Biden to Believe on Infrastructure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Brodey
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty
Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty

As the path forward for Democrats’ infrastructure ambitions starts to take shape, the two wings of the party on Capitol Hill are each insisting that President Joe Biden is behind their vision of what should happen next—even if they don’t agree on what that is.

Last week, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators announced they’d struck a deal on a bill that would fund roads, transit, water systems, and other kinds of so-called “hard” infrastructure. That sort of measure should be easy; both parties agree on the need for those investments.

But the scope of that bill is meager compared to the multi-trillion dollar package progressives—and Biden himself—envisioned, with new spending for health and childcare benefits, climate measures, and other liberal priorities.

Such a bill could pass Congress without the cooperation of Republicans, if Senate Democrats were unified throughout the entirety of the partisan reconciliation process, which allows the party in power to pass certain spending items with a simple majority instead of the usual 60-vote threshold in the Senate.

With 51 votes in the Senate—once you count the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris—the only thing stopping Democrats from that sweeping infrastructure bill is, predictably, Democrats.

The Democrats standing in the way, however, want a bipartisan deal. And the progressives needed for that bipartisan deal fear that passing it without assurances on the larger reconciliation measure will mean that the reconciliation bill never gets done. And on the other end of this political catch-22, if the president and Democratic leaders assure progressives that they won’t do a bipartisan deal without a larger reconciliation bill close behind, then Republicans won’t agree to a bipartisan deal.

And so on and so forth until the last futile day of the Biden presidency.

To allay progressive fears, Biden seemed to promise last week that he wouldn’t sign one bill without the other.

“If only one comes to me, I'm not signing it,” Biden said on Thursday. “It's in tandem.” But after outcry from the GOP negotiators—and some concerns from Democratic moderates—Biden walked it back over the weekend.

“My comments also created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent,” he said in a statement.

Now, with both doors seemingly cracked open, the progressive and moderate wings of the party are convinced that their points of view are on equal footing with the president.

“I'm not saying we shouldn't consider both, but the bottom line is, we've got a very good, bipartisan, bicameral package on the table,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), a co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus that has met numerous times with the White House on infrastructure.

“We should put it on the floor,” he said, adding that the White House sees it the same way.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a progressive freshman, told The Daily Beast he feels “very strongly” that Biden is committed to “making sure that the reconciliation bill happens concurrently with the bipartisan agreement.”

“The President is very committed to going green, to the racial equity piece,” said Bowman. “I think he means it when he says build back better.”

Sometime soon, something will have to give in this delicate balancing act. For the time being, however, Democrats seem content to play along in hopes of burnishing their own negotiating positions later—and giving Biden and congressional leaders time to devise a concrete path forward that might please everyone.

Their margin for error is so thin that a solution will actually have to please virtually every Democrat. All it would take is one senator or a few House members to derail a legislative package that could, if passed, define the Joe Biden era with historic infrastructure investments and a massive expansion of the social safety net. And which lawmakers have influence over the process will determine who this legislation helps—and how much.

“In general, the entire caucus understands that we’re all Joe Manchin and we can all tank this thing if we want to,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY), chair of the House Budget Committee. “But the overall agenda is something we all support, and we’re going to end up voting for whatever it is.”

Most Democrats range from merely content to effusively enthusiastic about the emerging framework for a bipartisan infrastructure deal, which would create nearly $600 billion in new spending, paid for with a range of to-be-determined sources of funding that aren’t tax hikes.

That plan would also be the first and last pass at funding priorities like passenger rail and electric vehicle development. Republicans agreed to levels of investment on those fronts that are far below what most Democrats want.

It’s unclear if such a plan would get 10 Republican votes in the Senate, but the rest of Biden and Democrats’ jobs package would get zero. A price tag for the larger bill is unclear—progressives want to see north of $5 trillion funded with more taxes on the wealthy—as are the exact contents, though Biden and most Democrats want to see universal pre-K, mandatory sick and childcare leave, free community college, and a slew of other liberal education and workforce development measures in the legislation.

Biden plans to soon bring his pitch for this bill—the so-called American Families Plan—to the forefront. On a Wednesday call with House Democrats, top Biden adviser Anita Dunn said the president is gearing up to make his first major speech outlining the reconciliation bill.

“The president has told us to figure out a good place and to come up with a good speech for him to give next week around the Families Plan, so we have both parts of his economic agenda out there,” said Dunn, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Daily Beast.

If Biden is for now employing what one Democratic lawmaker called “strategic ambiguity,” the two congressional leaders have been unequivocal. After the bipartisan deal emerged last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “There ain’t going to be an infrastructure bill unless we have the reconciliation bill passed by the United States Senate.” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has also repeatedly backed a two-track approach.

Such commitments have cooled passions from progressives concerned that the broader bill they want could be sacrificed in the name of bipartisanship. “Nancy’s been unequivocal in how she’s talked about it,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), a former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “If Nancy says that, I’m sure she’s going to stick to it.”

But there’s unease among moderates that a finished bipartisan deal could languish as a broader bill slowly rumbles through the legislative and political gauntlet of reconciliation. If a good bill they like is ready, some say, it would be foolish to have it collect dust and lose GOP support.

“The country needs to show that this place can actually operate in some semblance of bipartisan fashion, and I think that's why they shouldn't be coupled,” said Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Bernie Sanders Says Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Is ‘Mostly Good’

Naturally, confusion currently abounds in the Democratic ranks about how this all might work in practice. One Democratic lawmaker, speaking anonymously to The Daily Beast to candidly describe dynamics, said they asked a half dozen different colleagues on the House floor recently about how both bills will get done. “I got a half a dozen different answers,” the lawmaker said. “So there is general flux right now on the approach here.”

If progressives are adamant about seeing a smaller deal and a reconciliation bill travel together, they may have some wiggle room based on what “together” means in practice.

“There’s probably a lot of room for interpretation in those statements,” said Yarmuth, referring to Biden’s statements.

Laying the groundwork for passing a bill on reconciliation requires approving a separate budget resolution, itself a time-consuming process—and one that would happen before a multi-trillion dollar bill even leaves the starting block. Yarmuth, whose committee oversees the reconciliation process, said that it “could be weeks or a month” between when a bipartisan deal is approved and when Congress takes up a more sweeping bill.

What Democrats will need to figure out is a way to keep the family together in the intervening period. How GOP leaders decide to approach the two tracks—something yet to be determined—will factor in added pressure on an already-difficult process, too.

As Yarmuth said, losing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) in the 50-50 Senate could doom either package. But Democrats have a five-seat majority in the House, which isn’t much better.

“Everyone always looks to the Senate like, ‘Oh my God, this is so hard to get stuff done,’ but Nancy Pelosi has to get Josh Gottheimer and Ilhan Omar to agree on the same thing. That’s a hard job,” said the anonymous Democratic lawmaker.

The plan that Biden and Democratic leaders are pursuing, this lawmaker continued, was hard. “But it’s the least hard of all hard things,” they said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrat Murphy warns 'no path' on bipartisan infrastructure deal without additions

    President Joe Biden has tried to get Republicans on board, but Democrats have begun to express opposition to some elements.

  • Florida's DeSantis rises as possible 2024 alternative to Trump

    A Republican firebrand who relishes partisan warfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to abstain from politics in the wake of a fatal building collapse near Miami, spending much of his week meeting with rescue workers and grieving families at the disaster scene. But politics will be unavoidable on Saturday, when former President Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally 250 miles across the state, as part of his return to public life following his election defeat last November. Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • Switzerland to Investigate Possible Link to Ecuador Bribery Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal probe to search for possible links to a $22 million bribery scheme orchestrated by an ex-Gunvor Group trader targeting Ecuadorean public officials.Federal prosecutors decided to start the investigation against “persons unknown” earlier this month after court documents in an existing U.S. criminal probe came to light, Swiss authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.Raymond Kohut, an ex-employee of Geneva oil trader Gunvor admitted in April to

  • Bill Cosby claims vindication, while accusers say the justice system failed

    Comedian Bill Cosby told CBS News he feels vindicated after his conviction on sexual assault charges was overturned. But his accusers believe the court's decision shows the justice system has failed them once again. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan spoke with Cosby after his prison release, and CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with one of his accusers, actress/artist Lili Bernard.

  • Thousands of Europeans left in limbo over ‘settled status’ on day of deadline

    Campaigners have warned that thousands of Europeans in Britain are at risk of being left in limbo over Wednesday’s EU settled status deadline. EU citizens living in Britain have until midnight to apply for the post-Brexit settlement scheme or risk losing their rights to legally work or claim certain benefits, including free healthcare. Business minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Sky News that “sometimes government processes can be difficult — this one was a really effective and slick one for those 5.2 million people”.

  • EU citizens must get on with applying for settled status, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has urged EU citizens eligible for settled status in the UK to "get on with" applying, amid warnings tens of thousands could miss the deadline. The Prime Minister said there had already been time extensions, that it was five years since the referendum result, and the Government had funded 72 organisations to help vulnerable EU citizens to apply. "Anybody applying within the deadline will have their case dealt with and I urge them to get on with it," he told MPs. His appeal came ami

  • High-profile women want action to stop online abuse

    More than 200 women, including former Australia prime minister Julia Gillard, write to social media chiefs.

  • How EU citizens can apply to stay in UK – or lose their rights at midnight

    Here is everything you need to know ahead of the deadline.

  • Global inflation pick up is transitory - Citi's King

    A pick up in inflation in major economies is temporary with rises in wages remaining the missing ingredient, Citi's global markets strategist Matt King said on Thursday. Inflation in the euro area is at 1.9%, right on the European Central Bank's target of "below but close to 2%". Such data has fuelled a debate among policymakers and in markets over whether a pick up in inflation is transitory or a sign of sustained move higher after years of laying dormant.

  • These Corrupt, Incompetent Hacks Turned NYC Into a Hotbed of Voter Suppression

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThough liberal New Yorkers like to imagine the horrors of voter suppression and hyper-politicized election administration are relegated to Republican-dominated states, the failures of democracy can be found far closer to home. In New York, a patronage-ridden Board of Elections has been frustrating voters for years, making the city and the state a national embarrassment.This time, a lot of people are paying attention: on Tuesday night, the city-run BOE r

  • McCarthy reportedly makes 'stark threat' to Republicans over Jan. 6 committee

    McCarthy reportedly makes 'stark threat' to Republicans over Jan. 6 committee

  • Arizona ballot recount: Arizona Republic takes state Senate, Cyber Ninjas to court for election audit records

    The Arizona Republic has demanded records from the state Senate and a contractor that could shed light on the ongoing audit of the 2020 election.

  • Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

    President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each of these rules reflects a return to common sense and a commitment to the common good,” Biden said before the signing, surrounded by congressional leaders who joined him as he turned each resolution into law. Under former President Donald Trump, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had enabled payday lenders to charge interest rates in excess of what was allowed by the state.

  • Unpacking Arkansas senators' support for deregulating gun silencers

    Arkansas Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton are throwing their weight behind a bill designed to deregulate sales of gun suppressors (aka silencers), despite a track record of similar bills failing to gain traction.Background: In mid-June, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) reintroduced the "Hearing Protection Act." Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoozman, Cotton and 13 other Republican senators came out in support of Crapo's bill, which woul

  • Milwaukee Newspaper Torches GOP Sen. Ron Johnson With Long List Of His Failings

    "He is the most irresponsible representative of Wisconsin citizens since the infamous Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy in the 1950s," wrote the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

  • Supreme Court upholds Arizona's GOP voting restrictions, paving way for new curbs nationwide

    The Supreme Court today upheld a pair of voting restrictions in Arizona, likely paving the way for new limitations across the country.Why it matters: It's the court’s biggest voting rights decision in several years. Conservatives’ victory in the 6-3 ruling, authored by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, is a sign of what’s to come. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The case concerned two voting restrictions in Arizona. The state invalidates ball

  • Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Shoot Provides a First Look at the Bidens' White House Decor

    The First Lady was photographed in the Yellow Oval Room of the People's House, as part of Vogue's August 2021 issue.

  • DeSantis’ veto stuns Republican sponsors of bill promoting civic literacy in students

    Last week, high school students in the Civic Fellows Program at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus were welcomed with a brief video message from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Ron DeSantis praises Biden for being on top of Surfside tragedy 'since day one'

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thanked President Joe Biden on Thursday for his immediate support of the state's response to the deadly Surfside condominium tragedy.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema slammed 'false pressure' to reach a filibuster-proof 60 votes in unearthed 2010 video

    Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are the only two Democrats who've vocalized staunch opposition to eliminating the Senate filibuster.