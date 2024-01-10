Dem Lawmaker Puts GOP Hypocrisy On Full Display At Hunter Biden's Hearing

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) on Wednesday laid bare the hypocrisy of Republican lawmakers who seek to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee debated with Democrats ahead of a vote Wednesday to recommend that the president’s son be charged with contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena.

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the hearing, in a reminder that Republicans declined his offer to testify publicly.

Moskowitz suggested Biden could testify then and there, if Republicans allowed him to.

“The only folks that are afraid to hear from the witness with the American people watching are my friends on the other side of the aisle,” he said.

“Let’s take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter Biden, right now, today? Anyone?” he asked. “C’mon, who wants to hear from Hunter? No one!”

Moskowitz: Let's vote. Let's take a vote. Who wants to hear from hunter right now today? Anyone? Come on. Who wants to hear from hunter? No one. So I'm a visual learner. And the visual is clear, nobody over there wants to hear from the witness. pic.twitter.com/EpANiLntEb — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

The freshman Democrat also listed off the names of Republicans who had refused to comply with congressional subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee, brandishing copies of the documents.

“There’s an amendment coming to add some of those names into the contempt order,” he said.

“You vote to add those names, and show the American people that we apply the law equally ― not just when it’s Democrats...” he added. “Show that you’re serious and that everyone is not above the law. Vote for that amendment, and I’ll vote for the Hunter Biden contempt.”

Moskowitz: Here is the subpoena to representative Scott Perry, who did not comply. Here is the subpoena to mark meadows who did not comply. Here is the subpoena to Jim Jordan who did not comply with a lawful subpoena. pic.twitter.com/E0s2MYsNPu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy; Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.); former Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, all ignored subpoenas during the investigation into the Capitol insurrection.

Biden’s subpoena was in connection to House Republicans’ impeachment investigation into Joe Biden, which has yielded no concrete evidence connecting the president to his son’s foreign business dealings.

