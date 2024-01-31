Dem Lawmaker Rips GOP Reps To Their Faces: 'You Bend The Knee To The Orange Jesus'

A Democratic lawmaker slammed his Republican colleagues over their fealty to Donald Trump on Tuesday night during a marathon 15-hour session on impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over border security issues.

Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) said the House Homeland Security Committee has held 17 hearings on the border, but zero full committee hearings on other issues within its jurisdiction such as emergency preparedness, cyber threats, infrastructure protection and more.

“We have not lived up to our oversight obligation here on this committee because you all are obsessed with the border,” he said. “Because you bend the knee to the ‘Orange Jesus’ as you refer to him across the aisle.”

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote in her 2023 book that Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) used the phrase to describe Trump.

Green is now chair of the committee Menendez was railing against.

Menendez called the impeachment hearings a “sham” and said the committee has “failed” its jurisdiction.

“I’ve tried to listen here. I try to be a team player, I really do. I try not to engage in the partisanship,” he said. “But I’ve had it.”

Menendez is the son of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who has been indicted on corruption charges. He has defended his father amid calls for him to resign from the Senate.

The committee debated for 15 hours, ending early Wednesday only after Republicans blocked Democratic lawmakers from attempting any additional amendments, CNN noted.

The committee voted along party lines, 18-15, to advance the articles of impeachment to the House floor. Politico said a vote could come as early as next week.