Dem lawmaker says it's his 'mission' to have Trump removed from office

WASHINGTON — Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, heard about President Trump’s latest angry tweet about him on Tuesday morning, as he was headed to a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee.

“Like Al Green, she [Nancy Pelosi] wants to change our voting system,” Trump wrote in a tweet that accused Democrats of seeking to impeach him because they believe he will be reelected in 2020.

One of Green’s staffers called the congressman to discuss the message as he was speaking with Yahoo News, and he promptly reacted to it.

“We absolutely don’t want to change the voting system,” Green said of the president’s claim. “What we would like to do is honor the Constitution, and the Constitution clearly requires that, when a president commits impeachable actions, the House has to act.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump has attacked Green on Twitter. The congressman became the first Democrat to call for the president to be impeached on the House floor, in May 2017, just shy of four months after Trump took office. Since then, Green has formally introduced articles of impeachment against Trump three different times. The president has responded with tweets about Green, including two that purported to quote the lawmaker as saying he wanted to see Trump impeached out of a concern the president would be reelected. In one of those posts, Trump inaccurately quoted Green. The other took Green’s words out of context.

On Tuesday morning, Green told Yahoo News that his efforts to oust Trump aren’t motivated by electoral concerns. Instead, Green argues that the country’s founding document requires members of the House of Representatives to push for the chief executive’s removal if they believe the president has engaged in impeachable offenses.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas. (Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP) More

“We must honor the Constitution,” Green explained. “If we fail to honor the Constitution, there will be no guardrails and this president will take advantage of this. ... Only God knows what he [Trump] will do when he believes that he has no one to answer to. Right now, he knows that we are there, but if we don’t do our duty, the president will do unthinkable things.”

Well before Trump pushed to have the leader of Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and a debunked conspiracy theory alleging Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election, Green had concluded that the president had committed impeachable offenses. But it took a whistleblower complaint about the Ukrainian effort to convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to formally launch an impeachment inquiry in September. Green said he’s “honored” that Pelosi has come onboard.

“Speaker Pelosi has been a person who — not aggressively, I would say — moved into this area of impeachment,” Green said. “But she is there now because she understands that the president’s behavior necessitates that we be in this ... area of impeachment.”

Green is certainly concerned about Trump’s conduct with respect to Ukraine. Military aid to that country was withheld as Trump pushed for a Biden investigation. The president’s July 25 phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart was reportedly moved to a classified server after concerns were raised about that conversation. In the three days of public impeachment hearings, which began last Wednesday, multiple officials have testified that they were troubled by the campaign to procure the Ukrainian investigations.

“What he was doing in Ukraine was corruption,” Green said of Trump. “I regret that we have to now clean it up, but ... after the attempt to corrupt, there’s now the cover-up, and we have to deal with the corruption and the cover-up.”

Trump has insisted his phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were “perfect” and suggested he was interested in investigating business dealings Biden’s son had in the country as part of an effort to root out corruption there.