Dem Rep. Jerry Nadler Tries to Embarrass John Durham

When Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee brought special counsel John Durham in for a hearing Wednesday, they thought it’d be an opportunity to tout Durham’s findings that the FBI should not have launched an investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), however, took it as an opportunity to personally embarrass Durham.

Nadler specifically went after Durham’s limited credentials.

“You only filed three criminal cases. You only brought two cases to trial, correct?” Nadler asked Durham. Durham said that was correct.

“You lost all the cases you brought to trial, correct?” Nadler asked. Durham again said that was correct.

And then Nadler questioned the length and cost of the investigation, which Durham tried to defend. Ultimately Durham had to agree, however, that his investigation into the investigation took four years to complete.

The exchange was one of several tense interactions between Durham and Democrats Wednesday—with members like Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) insisting Durham is at risk of damaging his reputation, and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) questioning the merits of the investigation, leading to some raised voices from around the room.

Durham’s exchange with Schiff led to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) banging his knuckles on the table across the room, mimicking a gavel.

At least one Democrat, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), also criticized Chairman Jim Jordan’s conduct during the hearing after Jordan mocked a line of questioning by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) about Durham’s conversations with Attorney General Bill Barr. During Nadler’s opening statement, the Ohio Republican could be seen shaking his head and lightly chuckling at the remarks.

Durham during the hearing towed the line of spicy responses and cordial conversation, occasionally objecting to more personal lines of attacks from Democrats. After Cohen insisted Durham was risking his reputation, Durham said he only cares about his reputation among people he respects, his family and his “lord,” which drew applause from Republicans around the room.

Durham previously spoke to members of the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday. He’s broadly suggested enacting some reforms to the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Wednesday, he told members of the panel his recommendations were “not an easy fix.”

“It’s going to take time to rebuild the public’s confidence in the institution,” he said.

