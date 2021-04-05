Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Baragona
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HBO
HBO

Days before scandal engulfed Matt Gaetz’s career, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna went on Fox News to boast of his unlikely friendship with the MAGA congressman and claim the pair “even hang out.”

This week, however, as Gaetz faces a full-blown legal and political crisis, Khanna seems to have cooled on their friendship.

Gaetz and Khanna have long been touted as an example of bipartisanship during the Trump era, with the pair having appeared multiple times together in various media to demonstrate their bond. Last year, for example, HBO political documentary The Swamp showed the two working to block the White House from waging war with Iran. Over the summer, Khanna publicly called on Gaetz to “team up” to stop an amendment that would prevent a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

And on March 25, Khanna appeared remotely alongside Gaetz on Fox News Primetime for a dual interview specifically centered on his relationship with the Florida Republican. “How do you explain how you like this guy? You told me off-camera that you and Matt get along,” host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“We do get along,” Khanna responded. “We work on common issues. We work to get PAC money out of politics. We both believe lobbyists shouldn’t be running this place. We both believe we shouldn’t be in foreign wars.”

He added: “Obviously, we disagree on issues but we actually engage in dialogue. We even hang out.”

Days later, Gaetz found himself at the center of a massive sex scandal, which includes an ongoing federal probe of allegations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel across state lines with him. Gaetz also allegedly showed nude images of his sex partners to fellow lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

And so, during a Sunday afternoon interview, CNN host Jim Acosta brought up the accusations against Gaetz and referred back to Khanna telling Fox of his friendship with his pro-Trump colleague, asking the progressive congressman: “I’m sure you are horrified by these allegations against your friend. What do you make of all of this? Does it sound consistent with the Matt Gaetz that you know?”

Khanna firmly declared he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by the allegations. And then proceeded to back away from having ever referred to Gaetz as a pal.

“And I have never had any interactions with Matt Gaetz outside the Capitol,” Khanna declared. “Obviously, I totally condemn if he shared any of those pictures with anyone. I mean that should be investigated, as the speaker has said, with the ethics department.”

Khanna also downplayed his congressional relationship with Gaetz, saying that while he’s worked with Gaetz on some issues, he’s also partnered “with a lot of Republicans” on those issues before.

Acosta asked if Khanna had spoken with Gaetz since the allegations became public and whether he’d heard about the Florida lawmaker sharing nude pictures on the House floor, prompting Khanna to further widen the gulf between himself and Gaetz.

“It certainly wasn’t knowledge to me,” the California congressman exclaimed. “I don’t know if it was knowledge to others. But I was shocked about it. And I obviously have not talked to him or reached out, nor do I plan to. I mean, the allegations have been pretty shocking.”

Rep. Khanna’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • More than 1,800 prisoners escape in Nigeria

    Six prisoners have reportedly returned while 35 had refused to escape in the attack by gunmen.

  • Astronauts on the space station just flew SpaceX's Crew Dragon to a new port - a first for the spaceship

    The International Space Station is getting crowded - SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship had to move to make room for yet another Dragon capsule.

  • What to know about the Matt Gaetz controversy

    The story includes allegations and counter-claims of extortion, fraud and sex trafficking.

  • Former Matt Gaetz staffer's press conference sheds little new light on allegations against Florida congressman

    A press conference called by a former staffer of Rep. Matt Gaetz failed to shed new light on the Justice Department investigation into the Florida congressman’s relationship with a 17-year-old girl and possible payments for sex to other women.

  • "SNL" cold open mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz, Pepé Le Pew and Lil Nas X on "Britney" talk show

    The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open saw Pete Davidson as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) grilled by Chloe Fineman's Britney Spears on sexual misconduct allegations.Of note: After Davidson's Gaetz emphasized to Fineman's Spears the word "allegedly" over the claims, she summed the matter up by telling the audience they should "judge him by his face." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Britney's final guest tonight was Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/Bde0PgSZuH— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021 For the record: Chris Redd appeared in the sketch as Lil Nas X, whom Fineman's Spears noted "has been attacked by the rare combo of the Catholic Church," over his "Satan shoes" and new music video. And Kate McKinnon came on as Pepé Le Pew to address reports that the "Looney Tunes" character was removed from Space Jam 2.British actor Daniel Kaluuya was hosting and St. Vincent was the musical guest on this week's show.please welcome @LilNasX to Oops, You Did It Again pic.twitter.com/Ogz74KYlbK— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 4, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wisconsin cities: Trump should pay legal bills for challenge

    The cities of Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine are asking a federal judge to make former President Donald Trump pay more than $42,000 in legal fees in a case he brought challenging Wisconsin’s presidential election results. The request for legal fees comes just days after Gov. Tony Evers asked a court to award the state more than $145,000 in legal fees from Trump related to the same lawsuit, the Wisconsin State Journal reported on Monday.

  • Stores in Greece open amid virus surge to help save economy

    Retail stores across most of Greece were allowed to reopen Monday despite an ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections, as the country battles to emerge from deep recession. Stores in greater Athens opened for pickup services only but remain closed in Greece's second- and third-largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, because of fears of a more serious spike in infections. “Opening retail businesses ... will provide a decompression valve for our society and will help improve the implementation of (restrictive) measures,” government spokeswoman Aristoltelia Peloni said.

  • How Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Breaks the Late-Night Mold: Conservatives Won’t Be ‘Targets of Ridicule’

    Greg Gutfeld, a longtime fixture on Fox News, is the latest entrant to the late-night comedy talk show race. And it should come as no surprise that when “Gutfeld!” premieres Monday at 11 p.m. ET, he’ll be seeking to appeal to an audience of conservatives who feel like “targets of ridicule” watching rivals like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. “The other shows all do the same thing. You can pretty much can get what their point of view is on everything,” said Gutfeld, whose self-titled show debuts Monday at 11 p.m. ET. “I always get the feeling that their targets of ridicule are groups of people that kind of represent most of America. So it’s kinda like instead of Trump, it’s making fun of Trump voters, etc.” In its premiere week, “Gutfeld!” will have guests like SiriusXM radio host Sonnie Johnson and author Walter Kirn, TheWrap has learned. Gutfeld, who will continue to serve as a panelist of Fox News’ afternoon show “The Five,” thinks alienated viewers will find “relief” in the show, which will mirror his previous weekly “Greg Gutfeld Show” with skits, funny segments and comedy. (It’s an approach he first developed on his first Fox News show, “Red Eye,” which aired at 3 a.m. ET for eight years before ending in 2015.) Also Read: Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With 'Gutfeld' Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign “The other shows” weren’t just a common theme in Gutfeld’s chat with TheWrap, but have been a frequent reference point in the ad campaign ahead of Monday’s premiere. When the show’s name and premiere date were announced last month, Gutfeld released a statement saying, “If you cannot tell the other late night shows apart, join the club. They’re as bland as string cheese and not nearly as appetizing. It’s the same jokes, the same assumptions, probably the same writers, all reading the same columns from the same hacks in the ‘New York Times.’ So we aren’t going to be like them.” He and his team expanded on that idea last week when they placed a “Gutfeld!” billboard in the heart of Hollywood, right near L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre, where Kimmel shoots his late-night ABC program. Also Read: Fox News Shifts 'Greg Gutfeld Show' to Weeknights Still, Gutfeld insisted he’s not competing with the likes of Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert as much as he is with himself: “I’m competing against my past, like, I want to make it a better show and I want it to be — I want people to say that it’s really, really good. I want people to say that who you probably might not have thought they would say that.” While Gutfeld has used his criticisms of other late-night shows and the media at large to shape and promote his show, don’t expect him to notice just yet whether you think the new program is “really, really good” or not: He told TheWrap he and his team won’t read anything written about “Gutfeld!” for the first three months while they settle into their new groove. Still, he finds himself drawn to criticism of other media outlets. “I like to focus more on the way narratives are shaped,” he said. “I’m always curious how the media takes the story and creates it, as opposed to the political elements of it. Like, I’m not that much interested in the left versus right, but more like how a story is made. Is it true or is it not true?” Read original story How Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Breaks the Late-Night Mold: Conservatives Won’t Be ‘Targets of Ridicule’ At TheWrap

  • Mourinho's 'out of control ego' costing Tottenham

    The 2 Robbies react to Jose Mourinho's shocking comments refusing to take responsibility and blaming his own players for Spurs' poor recent performances.

  • Andrew Bogut claims wild details on Warriors' Kelly Oubre situation

    This doesn't sound great for the Warriors.

  • Culture wars strain once unshakeable bond between Republicans, corporate America

    "Talking about corporate tax cuts and reducing burdensome regulations doesn't do it for our new voters," one Republican lobbyist said.

  • Magicial Nigerian Iwuala helps Enyimba win clash of giants

    A brilliant dribble and perfect pass by Anayo Iwuala allowed Tosin Omoyele to score and earn Enyimba of Nigeria a 2-1 win over Entente Setif of Algeria Sunday in a high-profile CAF Confederation Cup clash.

  • US Puts Johnson & Johnson In Charge Of Troubled Vaccine Plant In Baltimore, Removes AstraZeneca

    Johnson & Johnson has been put in charge of COVID-19 vaccine production at a Baltimore plant where 15 million doses were ruined several weeks ago. What Happened: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in charge of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) plant in Baltimore. The department has also stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) from using the facility, to avoid future mistakes, Reuters reports. The plant now will only produce a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, Johnson & Johnson confirmed the move and said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent. "Specifically, the company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the company specialists already at Emergent," Johnson & Johnson said. Johnson & Johnson has already strengthened its control over Emergent BioSolutions' work to avoid additional quality lapses. AstraZeneca said that it would work with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to find an alternative site for its vaccine production, which has not yet been authorized in the U.S. See also: How to Buy Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock The change comes after the disclosure that Emergent workers accidentally conflated the ingredients of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines several weeks ago, contaminating up to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. This caused regulators to delay authorization of the facility's vaccine production. Emergent is a manufacturing partner to both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Why It Matters: According to the New York Times, U.S. officials are concerned that the mishap at the Emergent plant could dampen public confidence in the vaccines. The mix-up has delayed future shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses in the U.S. while the FDA is investigating the incident. Federal officials still expect to have enough doses from Johnson & Johnson and the two other approved coronavirus vaccine makers to meet Biden's commitment to provide enough vaccine to immunize every adult by the end of May. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Appeals Labor Board Ruling Ordering Elon Musk To Delete Anti-Union TweetPinterest Reportedly In Talks To Acquire VSCO: NYT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • 22 Indian security members killed in Maoist attack - govt official

    (Reuters) -At least 22 members of Indian security forces were killed in a central Indian state by Maoist fighters, in one of the bloodiest attacks by the extreme left-wing insurgent group this year, officials said on Sunday. Security personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, the District Reserve Guard, and the Special Task Force were attacked on Saturday in the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh state during an anti-insurgency operation. "We can confirm that 22 of Indian force members have been killed by Maoist fighters," said a senior government official in Raipur, the capital of mineral-rich Chhattisgarh.

  • George Floyd: Minneapolis police chief says Chauvin violated policy

    The city police chief has testified in the trial of the ex-officer accused of killing George Floyd.

  • India grapples with rising Maoist violence, fuelled by pandemic

    Indian security forces have stepped up operations against ultra left-wing guerrillas deep in the forests of a mineral-rich central state after they killed 22 police in an ambush at the weekend, a top police officer said on Monday. At least 30 other members of the security forces were wounded in a four-hour gun battle with Maoist rebels that erupted in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday, the deadliest ambush of its kind in four years.. "The operation will be intensified," said Om Prakash Pal, deputy inspector general of police who is leading the fight against the rebels in Chhattisgarh.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • From Beach Boys fan to producer: How this SC man helped create the band’s new song

    “(There) was a moment where I called my wife into my office and said, ‘I’m producing a Beach Boys record!’ ” he says. “I kind of allowed myself to be a little kid in the candy store.”

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.