Dem Rep. Says Nine-Year-Old Daughter Terrified of Climate Change: ‘We’re All Going to Die Soon’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tobias Hoonhout
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Representative Katie Porter (D., Calif.) said during a Thursday hearing with climate activist Greta Thunberg that her nine-year-old daughter is worried “the Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon” because of climate change.

“I told my nine-year-old daughter that I was going to be speaking with you and I said, ‘what do you think about the climate change, climate change?’ And she said ‘the Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon,’ Porter told Thunberg. “And I asked her how that made her feel and she said it made her feel ‘angry.’”

The Democrat continued by asking Thunberg how she can help her daughter and other young people “bear the emotional toll of the actions we’re taking, fossil fuel companies are taking, to destroy our planet.”

“I know that there are many young people who feel angry and sad because of all the things that some people are doing to this planet,” Thunberg answered. “That’s very understandable. It would be strange if we didn’t feel that way, because then we wouldn’t have any empathy.” She urged Porter to tell her daughter to “take action herself because that will make her feel so much better, that’s what it did to me at least.” Thunberg explained that activism is “the best medication against anger and anxiety.”

Porter has previously made headlines for her criticism of the oil and gas industry; in March, she told Strata Production Company president Mark Murphy “please don’t patronize me by telling me that the oil and gas industry doesn’t have any special tax provisions” after Murphy called her claim a “misconception.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Members of 'The Squad' defend each other in clashes with moderate Democrats and the GOP. Here's a timeline of their friendship.

    "Squad" members Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley shared a "sisterly embrace" as Derek Chauvin was found guilty in George Floyd's death.

  • ‘Slave auction’ was annual tradition for a South Dakota high school club — until now

    A South Dakota state representative called the event’s name “ridiculous, tone deaf and blatantly racist garbage.”

  • Germany's Merkel rejects criticism of her Wirecard lobbying in China

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German chancellor Angela Merkel rejected criticism of her lobbying for Wirecard in China months before it collapsed, telling lawmakers she had no reason to suspect the firm of criminality as she sought to help it do business there. Her detailed account of events leading to a state visit to China in September 2019 shone a rare light on the inner workings of government and its lobbying for business, marking the climax of a public inquiry into the country's biggest post-war fraud. Wirecard, which began by processing payments for gambling and pornography, had been hailed as a rare German technology success story, although few really understood it.

  • Of Course, Research Shows That Black Women Wait Longer in Line to Vote Than Anyone Else

    Black women have long been the most important voters for Democrats, and their electoral power has been crucial at the presidential level—just ask former President Barack Obama.

  • EXPLAINER: How come nations' climate targets don't compare?

    As part of the Paris climate agreement process, each nation picks its own national goals for how much greenhouse gas should be cut by 2030 and — crucially — what baseline year it starts counting from for those cuts. Both the United States and the European Union are offering similar-sounding pledges of cutting around half their emissions by 2030. The European Union goal, newly approved by the union’s parliament, is 55% below 1990 levels.

  • Iron Man Fans Ask Marvel to Bring Tony Stark Back to Life on L.A. Billboard

    “Avengers: Endgame,” which had its worldwide premiere two years ago, gave Tony Stark a well-deserved heroic ending. After proclaiming his titular line, “I am Iron Man,” Stark snapped his fingers and had Thanos and his Chitauri army disintegrated into dust. Even though wielding the power of the Infinity Stones killed him in the end, Stark […]

  • A Pentagon panel recommended that commanders shouldn't get a say in whether service members are prosecuted for sexual assault

    A Pentagon commission recommended that commanders not be involved in deciding if active service members are prosecuted in sexual assault cases.

  • Chauvin was convicted but we still need to transform policing: former NAACP president

    Former NAACP President Ben Jealous says Black people are "canaries in the coal mine" when it comes to authoritarian police in America.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.

  • India's COVID-19 surge is highlighting a ruthless, global black market for oxygen, where sellers jack prices up to 1,000%

    India is struggling as huge numbers of people contract COVID-19. When the disease surges, so does demand for scarce medical-grade oxygen.

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • Deputy fatally shoots Black man in North Carolina

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant on Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Flying turtle smashes car windscreen in Florida

    Mother of driver suffers cuts and bleeding after animal collides with windshield