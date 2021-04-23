Dem Rep. Says Nine-Year-Old Daughter Terrified of Climate Change: ‘We’re All Going to Die Soon’

Representative Katie Porter (D., Calif.) said during a Thursday hearing with climate activist Greta Thunberg that her nine-year-old daughter is worried “the Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon” because of climate change.

“I told my nine-year-old daughter that I was going to be speaking with you and I said, ‘what do you think about the climate change, climate change?’ And she said ‘the Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon,’ Porter told Thunberg. “And I asked her how that made her feel and she said it made her feel ‘angry.’”

.@RepKatiePorter’s 9-year-old daughter said, “The Earth is on fire and we’re all going to die soon.” The congresswoman asked @GretaThunberg about the emotional toll of climate change on youth https://t.co/GTtIE58NSb pic.twitter.com/fYrE6y39cb — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) April 22, 2021

The Democrat continued by asking Thunberg how she can help her daughter and other young people “bear the emotional toll of the actions we’re taking, fossil fuel companies are taking, to destroy our planet.”

“I know that there are many young people who feel angry and sad because of all the things that some people are doing to this planet,” Thunberg answered. “That’s very understandable. It would be strange if we didn’t feel that way, because then we wouldn’t have any empathy.” She urged Porter to tell her daughter to “take action herself because that will make her feel so much better, that’s what it did to me at least.” Thunberg explained that activism is “the best medication against anger and anxiety.”

Porter has previously made headlines for her criticism of the oil and gas industry; in March, she told Strata Production Company president Mark Murphy “please don’t patronize me by telling me that the oil and gas industry doesn’t have any special tax provisions” after Murphy called her claim a “misconception.”

