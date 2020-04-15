Dem Super PAC Received $100,000 in CCP-Linked Tech Firm Stock from Anonymous Donor

A major liberal advocacy group run by the founder of Media Matters received $100,000 worth of stock shares in Chinese tech firm Baidu, which runs China’s government-censored search engine, from an anonymous donor, according to its latest tax filings.

The records, first reported by The Washington Free Beacon, show that American Bridge, which is run by David Brock, received 450 shares valued at $101,037 in late 2018. It is unclear whether the group still holds the stock or turned it into cash.

American Bridge is spending at least $50 million against Trump to target working-class voters in the Midwest, and its sister group, the American Bridge PAC — which has already spent seven figures in the 2020 race — partnered last month with the pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country to spend $175 million on opposition research, polling, and ad buys against President Trump in the general election.

Baidu runs China’s most-used search engine, and its CEO Robin Li is a delegate to Beijing’s top political advisory, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. It also has a history of manipulating search results to favor the Chinese Communist Party, and has been cited by U.S. officials as a tool of the government.

“Whether de facto or de jure, such giants can in some important respects or for some purposes act as arms of the state—or, more precisely, the Chinese Communist Party, to which the Chinese state apparatus is itself subordinate,” Christopher Ashley Ford, assistant secretary of the US State Department’s bureau of international security and nonproliferation, said of Baidu and other Chinese firms in September.

President Trump has criticized Joe Biden’s record on China, recently releasing a campaign ad criticizing the former vice president for “protecting China’s feelings.”

This new Trump ad bashing Biden is also more of him trying to go on offense on COVID-19 by making it all about China.





“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump told reporters outside the White House in October, “because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

