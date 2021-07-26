'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, didn’t realize the severity of the Jan. 6 insurrection until his wife called him.

He was inside the Capitol, sitting in the upper gallery of the House, hoping for what he called a “birds-eye view of the process” and to be able to tell his grandchildren that he was there when Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

People are breaking into the building, London Thompson told him, and it was on television. “I’m watching people climbing over the wall right now,” she said.

“It doesn’t register,” the Mississippi Democrat recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. “I said, ‘You can’t break in. There’s police and barricades and a lot of things out there.’”

But it was not long before the House chamber was under siege. Police rushed Thompson and several dozen other members of Congress to another side of the gallery and told them to duck under their seats as supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to break down the doors to the chamber below.

“It was a horrible day,” said Thompson, "still almost surreal that it even occurred."

Like Thompson, many who serve and work in the Capitol are trying to make sense of the chaos that unfolded on Jan. 6. And he now has a guiding role in the process, appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as the chairman of a select committee that will investigate the attack. The panel will hold its first hearing Tuesday with police officers who battled the rioters.

As the longtime chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Thompson is accustomed to dealing with grave matters of national security. But his stewardship of the Jan. 6 panel will be a test unlike any other, as he tries to untangle the events of a violent insurrection that many House Republicans increasingly play down and deny.

“We have to get it right,” Thompson said. If the committee can find ways to prevent anything like it from happening again, “then I would have made what I think is the most valuable contribution to this great democracy."

Thompson, 73, is a liberal fixture in Congress and longtime champion of civil rights, the only Democrat in the Mississippi delegation, hailing from a majority-black district in the state’s western half. He has avoided the limelight during his more than 15 years on the Homeland Security Committee, notching achievements with careful bipartisan outreach.

Several Democrats and Republicans said Thompson was the right choice to lead an investigation that is certain to be partisan and fraught.

“I’ve dealt with Bennie for 15 years, and we disagreed on a lot, but I don’t think there was ever a harsh word between us,” says former Republican Rep. Pete King of New York, who was the chairman and top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee for years opposite Thompson. “Bennie is low key, he manages his side well. He was a good guy to work with. He was strong and knew what he wanted, but there was very little drama.”

New York Rep. John Katko, who is now the top Republican on the Homeland Security Committee, gave a similar assessment. Thompson is “a good man, a patriotic American” and a “productive partner,” Katko said in statement.

Pelosi chose Thompson as chairman after he crafted legislation with Katko that would have created an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. That bill won almost three dozen Republican votes in the House only to flame out in the Senate, where the opposition of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell was decisive.

Far fewer House Republicans supported creating the House select committee, dismissing the effort as partisan. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said the GOP won't participate after Pelosi rejected two of his appointments, Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Only two Republicans voted to create the panel — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Pelosi first appointed Cheney to the committee and then added Kinzinger as well on Sunday after McCarthy withdrew his picks.

“I’m looking forward. in the long run, to try to have as many of the 13 members that I can,” Thompson said last week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who was appointed to the Jan. 6 committee, said Thompson’s history of working with Republicans and his popularity among members will make it harder to malign the panel’s work. Reaching the bipartisan deal with Katko was not an easy task, he said.

“I think he has a very even keel that will help him get through this,” Schiff said.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, another Democrat appointed to the select committee, says both parties have “partisan brawlers” — and Thompson is not one of them.

“He’s a workhorse, so he likes getting stuff done,” Raskin said. “And I think that’s the right spirit for this.”

Still, Thompson has taken sharply partisan stances. He joined with about 30 Democrats in a 2005 vote to invalidate President George W. Bush’s victory — not unlike the dozens of Republicans who voted to invalidate Biden’s in January. In that challenge, the dissenting Democrats claimed irregularities if not fraud in Ohio’s vote.

The effort did not end in violence and John Kerry, the defeated Democratic presidential candidate, did not lead or join the effort to deny Bush his victory.

A frequent critic of Trump, Thompson joined other Democrats in filing a lawsuit against the former president after the insurrection, charging that he incited the attack and conspired to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

Last week, Thompson withdrew his participation in that lawsuit, which he joined soon after the Senate acquitted Trump, at his second impeachment trial, of inciting the insurrection. Thompson's withdrawal petition said he “wishes to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest between his role on the Select Committee and his role as a Plaintiff in this litigation.”

The lawsuit, which is still active, names as defendants Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, and the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. The Justice Department has filed charges against members of those groups in connection to the attack, and the panel is expected to investigate them as part of its probe.

Domestic extremism and its links to white supremacy are a familiar subject for Thompson not only from his time on the Homeland Security Committee but also from his early involvement in the civil rights movement in Mississippi. He was active with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in college and organized voter registration drives before he was elected mayor of his small hometown of Bolton.

The FBI’s assessments about the growing dangers of domestic extremism, he said, show that “the significance of this committee’s work is as important as it can ever get.”

___

Associated Press video producer Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Junkyard Gem: 1979 Mercury Marquis 2-Door Sedan

    As the creator of the now-much-overused term "Malaise Era" (which I say started in 1973 and ended in 1983, full stop), I have a certain affection for the big two-door Detroit cars of the late 1970s. When such a car is built on the very first model year of Ford's long-lived Panther platform and I find one in a junkyard, I must document it. The 1979 Mercury Marquis is such a car, and this one was found in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard last month.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla is quite likely to build a factory in India but only if import taxes are lowered

    "If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely," the company's CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Friday.

  • Republican Kinzinger joins Jan 6. attack probe

    Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.Kinzinger, 43, is an Air Force veteran and an outspoken critic of Trump. He was one of seven House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.In a statement, Pelosi said Kinzinger "brings great patriotism to the committee’s mission: to find the facts and protect our democracy."Adam Kinzinger joins fellow Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, another outspoken critic of the former president, on the committee."I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office."Republicans ousted Cheney from her leadership role earlier this year after she voted to impeach the president and decried his lies about the 2020 election."We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of the former president."Both Kinzinger and Cheney joined the panel despite an outcry from the leader of their conference.A vote in the House earlier created the bipartisan 13-member committee, which would have included eight Democrats and five Republicans.But Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House Minority Leader, kicked off a spat with Speaker Pelosi last week over which Republicans might participate. "I did not accept two of the five people who were appointed."After Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy's suggestions, he subsequently pulled all five of his nominees. "No committee in Congress will work if one person is picking all who can serve."His rejection of the commission comes after McCarthy and other GOP leaders opposed the creation of an outside bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Capitol riot.The House panel will will hold its first hearing on the deadly Jan 6. attack on Tuesday.

  • Letters to the Editor: In defense of Jeff Bezos spending his billions on spaceflight

    Spaceflight is an engineering problem that can be solved by throwing money at it; you can't say the same for poverty or climate change.

  • Texas man told Bumble match of his involvement in Capitol riot, Justice Department says

    A Texas man was arrested after telling a Bumble match of his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

  • NRA and Republicans out to hobble Biden’s choice for top gun law role

    David Chipman’s nomination to lead the ATF could be in trouble – which would be a serious blow to gun control advocates David Chipman at a congressional hearing in May. Chipman spent 25 years at the ATF and is currently a senior policy adviser at Giffords. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock The nomination of David Chipman to lead the principal agency that enforces federal gun laws is stalling as Republicans and the National Rifle Association (NRA) seek a major symbolic v

  • Incoming Capitol Police Chief discusses the future of his force

    Horrified by the violence of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, police veteran Thomas Manger was compelled to come out of retirement and lead the U.S. Capitol Police. Nikole Killion spoke with Manger about his plans for the future of the Capitol Police force.

  • Man broke into Roseland home, sexually assaulted girl, 7: CPD

    Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly broke a young girl's bedroom window and sexually assaulted her.

  • Double-jabbed expats free to travel to UK under relaxed vaccine rules

    Double-vaccinated expats are set to be free to travel to the UK, as the Government plans to recognise foreign jabs from August 1. British families and couples have been separated by the current restriction on quarantine-free travel to and from amber list countries because the Government only recognises those people who have been vaccinated by the NHS. However, ministers are preparing to change the rules to allow UK nationals who have been vaccinated overseas to register the jabs with their GP, c

  • Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on the COVID-19 list

    Even before training camp begins, COVID-19 hits the Browns with JOK hitting the reserve list.

  • California wildfires merge into monster blaze as more homes razed

    California's biggest wildfire merged with another blaze as it razed homes in a remote region in the state's north Sunday.The big picture: The Dixie Fire, which erupted July 14 near the origin of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, is one of 86 large wildfires burning across the U.S. West.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The monster fire is now burning with the Fly Fire, which ran to the top of Mt. Hough in the neighboring Plumas County an

  • After six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines

    A North Georgia chicken plant and its associated companies face $1 million in fines and scores of citations from the Biden administration over the deaths of six workers and injuries of a dozen in a nitrogen accident in January. The U.S. Labor Department and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration agency announced 59 citations and the fines against Foundation Food Group, which runs the Gainesville plant, along with two other associated companies: Messer LLC - a nitrogen gas company, and FS Group Inc, a food processing equipment maker. Officials with Foundation Food Group, which also runs three other plants in north Georgia, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Reuters seeking comment on Saturday.

  • The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Yara Shahidi, Hailey Bieber, and More

    From pre-event selfies to colorful manicures, this week's beauty Instagrams felt particularly celebratory.

  • ‘I Never Imagined I’d Make It This Far’: SZA On Making New Music and Practicing Self-Love

    The singer-songwriter discusses her return to stage and why we all need to be much kinder to the Earth (and to ourselves).

  • Search for bodies at site of Florida condo collapse concludes with one still missing

    The search over the past four weeks identified 96 bodies in the debris in Surfside, Florida. One person was still unaccounted for.

  • D.C. Police Chief: Marijuana ‘undoubtedly’ connected to violent crime surge

    Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said marijuana is “undoubtedly” a factor in the city’s rise in violent crimes during […] The post D.C. Police Chief: Marijuana ‘undoubtedly’ connected to violent crime surge appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trump ally Tom Barrack posts $250m bail on charge of illegally boosting UAE

    Head of Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee must answer charge of acting as unregistered foreign agent in New York court on Monday Tom Barrack is also charged with obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump who chaired the former president’s inaugural committee, posted $250m bail with a $5m cash security and was released from custody in California on Friday. Barrack was arrested for conspiring to illegally exert influence over

  • Miranda Maverick on controversial Maycee Barber loss at UFC on ESPN 27: ‘I did not do enough’

    Miranda Maverick was all class in the wake of a questionable loss to Maycee Barber at UFC on ESPN 27.

  • Former NFL WR Chad Johnson says Marlon Humphrey is ‘basically Thanos’

    Former NFL WR Chad Johnson says Marlon Humphrey is 'basically Thanos'

  • What U.S. abortion access looks like, in graphics

    States are passing more abortion restrictions, which could reshape what abortion access looks like across the country.