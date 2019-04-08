Demand for Aramco's bond 'north of' $30 billion, says Saudi energy minister

FILE PHOTO: An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - Demand for Saudi Aramco's inaugural international bond is expected to exceed $30 billion, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Riyadh, he said the Aramco bond deal will close on Wednesday.

Al-Falih also said he hopes Aramco's acquisition of petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries will be completed within six months.





