Demand for ESG Funds Tops Supply: PwC

Zoya Mirza
·2 min read

Demand for environmental, social and governance products is soaring as sustainable investments boost portfolio values, and clients seek places to put their money that don’t punish the environment, a survey has found.

Growth in ESG investing is expected to outpace the asset and wealth management market as a whole, PwC said in a report released this week. ESG assets under management in the U.S. are expected to double to $10.5 trillion by 2026, according to PwC. Still, only less than half, 45%, of managers are planning to start new ESG funds.

“Stakeholders and investors are telling us ESG is a priority,” Kevin O’Connell, PwC’s global asset and wealth management ESG leader, said in an email, adding that demand topping supply was not expected: “The asset and wealth management industry has an opportunity to be at the forefront.”

In the U.S., 81% of institutional investors plan to boost ESG assets over the next two years, PwC said. The U.S. is the world’s largest asset and wealth management market, with $67 trillion managed.

The share of ESG investments among all assets under management is expected to increase to 22% in 2026 from last year’s 14%.

ESG-oriented exchange-traded funds have in some cases kept pace with broader stock market measurements. The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU), with $20.9 billion in assets, over the past five years has matched the performance of the S&P 500, while slightly trailing it this year.

Boosting Demand

In total, 60% of surveyed investors said ESG has already resulted in higher yields in their investment performance, compared with non-ESG equivalents.

To meet the high demand, O’Connell suggests asset managers should prioritize converting existing products into ESG-oriented ones.

The findings come against a backdrop of rising anti-ESG sentiment, where asset managers and politicians alike have criticized firms for prioritizing climate solutions investments over their investors’ profits.

In August, 19 GOP attorneys penned a joint letter to BlackRock, the largest issuer of ETFs in the U.S., stating that the asset manager was not doing its fiduciary duty when using “the hard-earned money of [the] states’ citizens” to forward its “climate agenda” and not prioritizing financial returns.

“ESG is not just good for a company's stakeholders, its community, and our broader society, but also for a company's bottom line,” O’Connell wrote. “By integrating ESG principles, the industry is putting action behind their purpose.”

 

