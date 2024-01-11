Demand at food pantries and soup kitchens doubles in Ocean and Monmouth counties

Volunteer Roseanne Picciotti and Rev. Rose Broderick hand out packaged lunches at St. Mark Episcopal Church's soup kitchen in Keansburg in this 2020 file photo. Food pantries across our region are reporting a spike in demand.

The number of people going to food pantries and soup kitchens has more than doubled in Ocean and Monmouth counties since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fulfill, which serves as the main supplier of food to a network of food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters in Ocean and Monmouth counties, said it is seeing a 103% increase in usage since early 2020 and a 31% increase this year over last year, said CEO Triada Stampas.

She said the same trend is playing out across New Jersey.

Stampas attributes much of the increase in demand to inflation. and the phase-out of pandemic resources for families such as protection from evictions, supplemental food stamp aid and the streamlining of other benefits.

“Prices have gone up higher than wages. And other income supports that were available during this pandemic are no longer available," Stampas said. "So low-income families have been facing higher costs with less help.

Soup kitchen held in West Long Branch by Lunch Break, a nonprofit part of Fulfill's network of food pantries and soup kitchens.

In Ocean and Monmouth counties, the increase in people using food pantries has been seen across all demographics. There have been more immigrants, long-time residents, younger families and seniors in need, Stampas said.

“We are not in disaster or crisis moment. And yet, food affordability is still a massive, massive problem for the families that we serve.”

Older residents have been particularly affected because their senior benefits don’t respond quickly enough to inflation, she said.

Fulfill is working to raise more money and is buying in bulk because it is more cost-effective.

Food banks typically rely on donations from nonprofits and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Those donations have not kept pace with the rise in demand, she said.

In New Jersey, food banks like Fulfill also receive government funds.

In the current and past fiscal year, the state budget allocated $85 million for the six food banks that serve all 21 counties of New Jersey, Stampas said.

She is grateful for all of the support Fulfill has gotten from the state, though she worries what will happen when the current leaders are succeeded by others.

“It's a source of funding that has been very, very helpful, really vital to getting our work done to serve our communities," she said. "Unfortunately, we can't count on it forever."

Are there less homeless in NJ?

While, by the end of October 2023, the state Department of Community Affairs reported a 23.4% decrease in the number of unsheltered homeless compared to 2022, Fulfill has seen more homeless people visiting the food pantries and soup kitchens.

"Because we serve a whole network over our two counties, we're able to have some visibility into what's happening across communities and understand what the trends are across our network," she said, explaining that food pantries are stocking more items that are easier for homeless people to use, such as food that doesn't require stoves or utensils such as can openers.

By the start of 2023, nonprofit Monarch Housing Associates reported that about 10,270 New Jerseyans were homeless.

“What we see is a lot of people living in their cars, camping out in the woods. You know, it's a harder issue to get a grasp of in our communities,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Food pantry demand among Jersey Shore residents doubled since pandemic