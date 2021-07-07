Demand for staff grows at record rate, survey finds

Beth Timmins & Daniel Thomas - BBC News
·4 min read
A woman working from home
A woman working from home

Demand for staff surged again in June as lockdown measures were eased, a survey of English recruitment companies suggests.

The number of permanent jobs available grew at its fastest rate since 1997, KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found.

Growth in temporary postings was its strongest in nearly 23 years.

However, most of the 400 recruitment firms polled reported it was getting harder to find skilled candidates.

"June's data confirms that momentum in the jobs market continues to surge, with improved business confidence leading to record high recruitment activity," said Claire Warnes, partner and head of education, skills and productivity at accountancy firm KPMG.

"But for the fourth month running we're seeing a decline in the availability of candidates to fill all these new roles and the most severe deterioration for 24 years.

"We need action from businesses and government to re-skill and up-skill furloughed and prospective workers now more than ever."

According to the survey, recruiters noted that increased hiring, Brexit, pandemic-related uncertainty and the furlough scheme all weighed on candidate numbers.

However, as a result both starting salaries and temporary pay rose rapidly at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

According to the research, there were substantial increases in permanent job vacancies across all four English regions monitored - the Midlands, the South, London and the North.

The South saw the biggest rise in temporary job vacancies, while the weakest growth was in the capital.

Overall, the steepest increase in demand was seen for permanent private sector staff, particularly in the IT and computing, hotel and catering and engineering sectors.

Nevertheless, growth in demand for staff was also "historically strong" across the public sector.

Demand for staff outstripping supply

Mark Lee, who runs the Red Lion Country Inn in Yorkshire, told the BBC demand for staff was outstripping supply.

Despite advertising on a range of sites, he didn't receive a single application for jobs posted.

He said before the pandemic, he would frequently receive 50 or more applications per job advert.

"If we were to open up in full swing it would be at least 12 jobs unfilled, but it's six unfilled at the moment," Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee has also used agencies to find staff, but when he asked for a sous chef they could only provide an employee who had never worked in a catering kitchen before.

Brian Lord, chief executive of cybersecurity and intelligence consultancy PGI, has encountered the same issue in the IT sector.

"Covid has been the main driver in demand because remote working has meant more vulnerability for organisations," Mr Lord said.

In June, PGI advertised 10 roles across its digital security teams but has only managed to fill two positions so far with the help of an in-house training academy.

Mr Lord said slow rate in hiring was due to potential employers "invariably ending up in a bidding war", which he said was often won by richer companies "who are better able to absorb the increased overhead or more able to pass the increased cost on their client base".

"There is just no unemployment in the sector and supply is struggling to keep up," he added.

Manny Athwal, chief executive of the School of Coding in Wolverhampton, said employers have been contacting the school, which has 5,250 students, to recruit potential candidates before they even start courses.

'Perfect storm'

However, Gerwyn Davies from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, said there was a danger of overhyping the shortages, with a fall in the number of young people currently in employed in the UK.

In hospitality especially, Mr Davies said "a perfect storm" had occurred "where we're seeing a demand for labour occur alongside a sharp fall in the stock of EU workers".

"It's a question of employers having to work harder to recruit and train their staff rather than having no applicants," he added.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: "Recruiters are working flat out to fill roles across our economy. The jobs market is improving at the fastest pace we have ever seen, but it is still an unpredictable time.

"We can't yet tell how much the ending of furlough and greater candidate confidence will help to meet this rising demand for staff. In some key shortage sectors like hospitality, food, driving and IT, more support is likely to be needed to avoid slowing the recovery."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen's next test: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was able to help corral 130 countries to agree to a major revamp of international corporate taxation, but showing them she can bring a deeply divided U.S. Congress on board may prove equally challenging. Yellen is expected to face questions from G20 finance leaders at a meeting in Venice, Italy, this week about how the Biden administration will win legislative approval to increase the U.S. corporate minimum tax rate https://www.reuters.com/business/countries-backs-global-minimum-corporate-tax-least-15-2021-07-01 and implement new rules that would allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational corporations. While G20 finance officials discuss next steps, such as whether the minimum tax rate should exceed 15%, some are casting a wary eye towards Capitol Hill, where Republicans and business groups are fighting Democratic President Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporations and wealthy Americans.

  • Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $58.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day.

  • The No. 1 reason workers are considering switching jobs

    Workers appear to have gained newfound leverage as the economy recovers from the pandemic recession and businesses reopen.

  • The Best Time of Year to Retire (to Maximize Your Benefits)

    You've been dreaming of the day for decades, and now it's almost here. This year or next, you plan to retire. But choosing the precise day to call it quits can be a tricky decision. Make the wrong...

  • 6-Figure Remote Jobs Are on the Rise: How To Boost Your Chances for a Top-Paying Role

    Remote work grew by 159% in the 12 years between 2005 and the end of 2017, according to FlexJobs. But just as telecommuting was starting to creep into the mainstream, the pandemic closed offices...

  • Your biggest barrier to getting a job interview might be your name

    Laws now forbid overt forms of discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, or age. Resume studies typically involve researchers responding to real job advertisements with very similar resumes of fictitious job candidates. In these studies, some resumes have names indicating an applicant comes from an ethnic minority group, while other resumes have more common names.

  • Money Choice: I quit my job to be an entrepreneur after buying a new house

    Frankie Wong, 53, quit his full-time job to start his own business, just seven months after buying a new house.

  • Man sparked world-famous treasure hunt — now lawsuit says he kept bounty for himself

    People were caught digging in historic cemeteries, rappelling canyons and risking their lives during the decade-long treasure hunt.

  • 'Diversification is key' to a successful retirement, expert says

    Saving for retirement hinges on an assortment of investments, according to one industry expert.

  • Some teenagers are making $17 an hour plus a bonus as employers struggle to fill jobs

    The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer: Thank goodness for teenagers.

  • Read the room: Now is not the time for these huge government salary increases

    It’s hard to justify such exorbitant increases, writes The State Editorial Board. These are government jobs, publicly-funded jobs. The men and women earning the statewide median salary of $53,199 are paying these salaries.

  • Retirement for 45-Year-Olds May Vanish in Saudi Pension Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is considering revamping the kingdom’s pension system to require citizens to work longer and contribute more, another hit to living standards that could undermine public support for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s efforts to reshape the oil-reliant economy.The government -- faced with an estimated actuarial gap of 800 billion riyals ($213 billion) at the state-controlled pension fund -- is weighing proposals to increase the retirement age, according to three people

  • Iceland’s four-day work week trial was a triumph for all

    Iceland's four-year experiment with a shorter workweek was declared a huge success in a new report.

  • New Orleans Mother Sues Restaurant After Police Were Called On Teenage Daughter For Wearing A Bikini Top

    La Shawn Butler is suing Lula Restaurant Distillery in New Orleans after accusing them of weaponizing the police during a dispute.

  • Get ready for the highest US gas prices since 2014

    The pandemic has seriously strained relationships in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the powerful cartel that controls most of the global oil market. Since early 2020, the group has tried to minimize damage to its members’ economies from a collapse in oil demand by instituting steep cuts in production, in an effort to keep the per-barrel price afloat. Until recently, the plan mostly worked: Oil was valuable enough to make drilling profitable, but not quite valuable enough to benefit OPEC’s nemesis, the US, where production costs are higher, and gasoline prices are rising.

  • China fines internet giants in anti-monopoly cases

    Companies including internet giants Alibaba and Tencent were fined Wednesday by anti-monopoly regulators in a new move to tighten control over their fast-developing industries. In 22 cases, companies were fined 500,000 yuan ($75,000) each for actions including acquiring stakes in other companies that might improperly increase their market power, the State Administration for Market Regulation announced. It said violators include six companies owned by Alibaba Group, five by Tencent Holding Ltd. and two by retailer Suning.com, Ltd.

  • 3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    It may seem impossible, but turning $100,000 into $1 million is actually easier than you'd think.

  • U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

    The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified imported autos posed national security risks. Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who drafted legislation to require the report's release, said in a statement that "a quick glance confirms what we expected: The justification for these tariffs was so entirely unfounded that even the authors were too embarrassed to let it see the light of day."

  • The best and worst states for retirement in 2021: Study

    Jeff Ostrowski, Bankrate Analyst, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance Live to break down Bankrate’s ranking of the best states for retirement in 2021 and how to pick your best state to retire.

  • OPEC oil stalemate: Here’s why U.A.E. is blocking a deal

    The current agreement on output cuts “heavily penalizes” the United Arab Emirates, forcing it to idle more production capacity than other OPEC+ members, an economist says.