Demand for new trucks in Ukraine reaches 18-month high — top 5 brands

The truck market in Ukraine is on the upswing in a year and a half

The Ukrainian market for new commercial vehicles (trucks and special-purpose vehicles) saw 1,068 vehicle sales in June, marking the best result in the past 17 months, according to auto industry association Ukravtoprom on July 04

Compared to June 2022, registrations in this segment of the auto market increased 2.5 times, reaching 12% growth compared to May last year.

However, registrations of new commercial vehicles still lag behind by 26% compared to the pre-war figures of June 2021.

The top five most popular brands in the commercial vehicle market for June were as follows:

Renault — 356 units; Scania — 127 units; Volkswagen — 67 units; Peugeot — 60 units; Mercedes-Benz — 53 units.

In total, during the first half of 2023, the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special-purpose vehicles has been replenished with 5,190 new vehicles, representing a 61% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

In June 2023, Ukrainians purchased 5,600 new passenger cars, almost doubling the figures from the previous year.

Pickups and trucks are in high demand in the Ukrainian military, with volunteer fundraising drives for this vehicles serving as a strong impetus for this rise.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine