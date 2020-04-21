DemandCaster Achieves 53% Jump in ARR in 2019

Supply chain planning software converts planning processes into growth opportunities for industry leaders, fueling 30% year-over-year increase in customers

TROY, Mich., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandCaster, the leader in cloud software for agile, end-to-end supply chain planning and a business unit of Plex Systems, today announced it achieved 53% growth in ARR and increased its customer base by 30% in 2019. Market leaders that selected DemandCaster last year are reflective of a diverse range of vertical industries and include Beauty Pie, BirdRock Brands, Discover Battery, DockATot, LSE Retail Group, Sugar Bowl Bakery, Tea Forte, and TULA Skincare.

(PRNewsfoto/DemandCaster) More

"TULA Skincare is growing quickly, and we needed a way to streamline our supply chain planning to maintain the high level of service our customers have grown to expect," said Meagan Rosson VP Finance & Operations, TULA. "We selected DemandCaster because of its ability to consolidate and streamline planning processes, improve our forecasting and demand planning at the customer level, and plan inventory at multiple locations—all capabilities essential to the ongoing health and success of our business."

Global Brands Grow with DemandCaster

DemandCaster is used in 10 countries by manufacturers and distributors of consumer and industrial products across industries including automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverage, health and beauty, home goods, industrial sensors, medical devices, and pet care:

When a growing number of customers and SKUs led to demand planning challenges for DockATot, which designs and manufacturers loungers for babies and tots, the company decided to revamp its planning process. The company turned to DemandCaster to replace its manual, spreadsheet-based approach to meet growing demand among high-end retailers.

The LSE Retail Group (LSE), a rapidly growing online retailer of home lighting, chose DemandCaster to eliminate manual data manipulation from its planning process, improve accuracy and help the company more effectively manage lead times from global suppliers.

Global tea purveyor Tea Forté selected DemandCaster to manage an increasingly complex configuration of teas, infusers, and design-driven accessories for luxury hotels, restaurants, resorts, and retailers. With DemandCaster, Tea Forté will integrate its planning functionality with the company's ERP system to optimize inventory and streamline assembly.

Robust, End-to-End Supply Chain Planning and Integration

New product releases and enhancements contributed to DemandCaster's growth in 2019. DemandCaster's Advance Planning delivers flexibility in viewing and forecasting data across an expansive combination of levels and contexts. New role-based views empower individuals to make data-informed decisions at all levels of the organization. Location-specific settings allow for greater control and efficiency by facility. Cloud infrastructure investments further improve the platform's scalability, reliability, stability, and availability for its fast-growing customers.

Extending the Value of Digitized Supply Chain

The addition of digital supply chain planning to a company's ERP system provides a proactive and sophisticated approach to managing a supply chain. DemandCaster enables leading manufacturers to quickly and appropriately optimize their resources to keep up with rapid changes, align demand and supply to reduce waste, and increase customer service levels while staying ahead of the competition.

DemandCaster has joined the Acumatica Developer Network (ADN) partner program in 2019. This partnership benefits Acumatica customers through pre-built integrations that extend the capabilities of the Acumatica platform. DemandCaster is designed to integrate seamlessly with virtually any ERP system, including Plex Systems.

"Visibility into and control over the supply chain is becoming increasingly essential to a company's ability to succeed," said Bill Berutti, CEO of Plex Systems. "DemandCaster is proud to deliver solutions that address the entire spectrum of supply chain planning, helping companies cross-functionally collaborate through digitized operations to achieve greater market and customer responsiveness and supply chain resiliency."