DeMarcus Cousins ripped James Harden's 'disrespect' and approach to the season amid a trade request

demarcus cousins
DeMarcus Cousins. Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP Images

  • DeMarcus Cousins criticized James Harden's behavior with the Rockets during his trade request.

  • Cousins said Harden has been disrespectful throughout the season, referring to Harden's approach to training camp and partying away from the team.

  • On Wednesday, the Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal.

Not everyone on the Houston Rockets appreciated James Harden's handling of his trade request.

On Wednesday, center DeMarcus Cousins criticized Harden's behavior throughout the season. Hours later, Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade.

On Tuesday, following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden essentially made his trade request public by saying the Rockets are not good enough, that he has done all he can for the team, and that the situation isn't fixable. Harden called the situation in Houston "crazy."

On Wednesday, Cousins said Harden's "disrespect" had begun much earlier than the Tuesday comments.

"The disrespect started before any interview," Cousins told reporters. "Just the approach to training camp, showing up the way he did, the antics off the court. The disrespect started way before. This isn't something that all of the sudden last night."

Cousins also said he wanted to join the Rockets to play with John Wall - who was acquired via trade for Russell Westbrook - not with Harden.

james harden rockets 2021
James Harden. David Zalubowski/AP Images

Harden's trade request came before the season. He missed the start of training camp because he was in Atlanta, Georgia, at rapper Lil' Baby's birthday party. Videos showed him mask-less, in a large gathering of people. He was later seen partying in Las Vegas.

Harden missed the start of the season while having to return negative COVID-19 tests before he could return to the team.

Harden has not delivered his standard of play on the court, all while facing questions about his conditioning, playing weight, and off-court habits. Though Harden is averaging 24 points and 10 assists per game, his scoring is down relative to his recent play. In January, he is averaging just 17 points per game.

"He can feel however he wants to feel about the organization or whatever his current situation is, but the other 14 guys in the locker room have done nothing to him," Cousins said on Wednesday. "For us to be on the receiving end of some of the disrespectful comments and antics, it's completely unfair to us."

Cousins' comments somewhat echoed those made by Wall on Tuesday night after the loss to the Lakers. Wall said it was hard for the Rockets to build toward anything if players weren't all-in.

"When the 1-15 guys are all on the same page, and they commit ... you all will be fine," Wall said. "But when you have certain guys in the mix that don't want to buy in as one, it's gonna be hard to do anything special as a basketball team ... It hurts."

