Demetrus Liggins hired as superintendent to lead public schools in Lexington

Demetrus Liggins, superintendent of schools in Greenville Independent School District in Texas, was on Friday hired as the new superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools by a unanimous vote of the school board.

The hire is dependent on contract negotiations with Liggins but he said Friday he didn’t anticipate any problems and hoped to be on the job by July.

Liggins said he is ready to impact student achievement.

“I realize the weight that is placed on my shoulders to make sure the heartbeat of the community continues,” Liggins said. “This is the place I want to be.”

The other finalists were: Christopher Bernier, chief of staff of the Clark County, Nev., school district; Melvin Brown, superintendent of the Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio; Angela Dominguez, assistant superintendent of academic services for the Edgewood Independent School district in Texas; and Tawana Grover, superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Grand Island, Neb.

Fayette school board chairman Tyler Murphy said that overall, 50 people had applied for the job.

Murphy said the school board was “united as a board” in believing Liggins is the right person for the job.

“We were energized by the community engagement in this process. Overwhelmingly, we heard our community wanted someone who not only can connect with students, staff, and community partners, but also understands the value brought by these diverse perspectives,” said Murphy. “Our board is enthusiastic to find a candidate whose skills and experiences align so well with the superintendent candidate profile.”

At the first press conference held in the new John D. Price Administration Building, Dr. Liggins said, “I am excited to get to work every day on behalf of staff, students, families, and the community, to make us a better place.”

With help from the Florida-based executive search firm Greenwood/Asher and Associates, the school board has been looking for months for a replacement for Superintendent Manny Caulk who died in December 2020.

Liggins said he wanted to continue Caulk’s work with equity and closing the achievement gap.

With nearly 41,000 students, Fayette County is the second largest school district in Kentucky.

Currently, Liggins is superintendent of schools in Greenville Independent School District an urban district outside of Dallas, Texas.

When he arrived in 2016, the district had a “D” rating and was facing fiscal challenges. Since then, the district earned high ratings in academic and fiscal performance. The Texas Education Agency gave Greenville ISD a “B” overall, and a “Superior” rating for financial management, a Fayette district news release said.

Bilingual in English and Spanish, Liggins initiated a citywide literacy program called Rally Round Reading, which offers all children ages birth to third grade high-quality online reading materials in both English and Spanish. He is on the Texas Association of School Administrators’ Race, Equity, and Diversity committee.

“Liggins values preparing students for both college and careers and has created a partnership with Texas A&M University-Commerce guaranteeing admission of all Greenville ISD graduates and free tuition for economically disadvantaged students, “ a Fayette news release said.

In 2020, he was recognized as a “Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association.

Liggins hometown newspaper, the Greenville, Texas Herald-Banner said in an editorial this week that “while we adhere to the notion that no one is irreplaceable, we also firmly believe that there are those who indispensable.”

“In this case, we argue that Liggins has proven to be an indispensable member of this community,” the editorial said.

