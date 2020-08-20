Demi Lovato turns 28 on Thursday, and she's using the occasion to bring awareness to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

In a statement shared to social media, Lovato said that she is "so lucky to be here today and to have made it to my 28th birthday," adding that "[it's] a birthday that Breonna Taylor will never have the opportunity to experience."

Taylor was just a few weeks shy of 27 when Louisville police officers burst into her apartment and fatally shot her as they conducted a "no-knock" search warrant.

One of the officers has been fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department, and no criminal charges have been filed.

"I've launched a special Propeller campaign in Breonna's honor that includes prewritten letters to the Louisville mayor and chief of police, petition links, and donation links," Lovato wrote. "No matter how big or small you think your impact may be, if we all stand together we can help bring justice for Breonna Taylor."

Lovato's campaign allows fans to amass "experience points" for every action taken, and those points can be exchanged for chances to win pieces from Lovato's wardrobe.

Items up for grabs include a jumpsuit she wore as part of a Halloween costume in 2017 and a jacket she wore on tour in 2014.

In a YouTube video, Lovato explains what to do, and notes, "We need change more than ever before."

Demi Lovato marks birthday with plea for justice for Breonna Taylor originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com