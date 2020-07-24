Demi Lovato is feeling grateful on the two-year anniversary of what she calls her "miracle day" -- the day she survived a near-fatal overdose.

In an Instagram post Friday, the newly engaged singer shared a video of herself looking peaceful with her eyes closed and a message that begins, "Today is my miracle day. I'm blessed to have one. It represents how the Dr's [sic] at Cedar's Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible."

Lovato, 27, who has battled addiction, disordered eating, and self-injury in the past, says that in addition to falling in love, she has worked hard on herself these past two years and found strength in her relationship with God.

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my finger, I had the word 'me' to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself," she wrote. "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

She concluded her message by thanking her family, friends and fans for their support.

On Thursday, Lovato announced her engagement to actor Max Ehrich. They were first romantically linked in March.

Demi Lovato reflects on her 'miracle day,' when doctors saved her life originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com