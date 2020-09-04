These days Demi Lovato isn't just rocking a new -- and very sparkly -- piece of jewelry, she's also sporting some new ink as well.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer recently posted a series of selfies to Instagram, with the first showing off a black and grey neck tattoo that appears to be of a butterfly.

MORE: Demi Lovato announces engagement to Max Ehrich: 'I knew I loved you the moment I met you'

"Dear little me, I’m sorry that it took so long but baby your free," she captioned the pair of photos of herself looking stunning in a white midi length dress with a pink floral pattern.

Lovato hasn't addressed the new form of body art, nor has it been revealed when she obtained it, but it seems to have been sometime after her engagement to Max Ehrich as the tattoo doesn't make an appearance in those photos or subsequent date night pics.

The 28-year-old pop star wrote that Ehrich, 29, had popped the question in a post on July 23.

MORE: Demi Lovato reflects on becoming a better advocate and anxiety during the pandemic

Alongside a snapshot of the couple sharing an embrace on the beach, she wrote, "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

Demi Lovato shows off new butterfly neck tattoo originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com