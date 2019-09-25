Demi Moore and Bruce Willis pose together with daughters and Willis' wife: Pic!

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have a truly modern family!

The friendly exes posed together at a book party in Los Angeles on Monday in celebration of Moore's headline-making new book, "Inside Out." The former couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, was all smiles next to their three daughters, as well as Willis' new wife, Emma Heming.

Willis, 64, and Moore, 56, celebrated the memoir's release with daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. Heming, 41, posed happily alongside her stepdaughters.

Getty Images

While "Inside Out" features a slew of bombshell stories about Moore's relationship with Ashton Kutcher -- claims that seemingly garnered a cryptic response from Kutcher on Twitter -- so far it appears as though Moore only has positive things to say about her longtime husband and the father of her children.

Page Six reports that she calls Willis a "valued friend and cherished family member" in her tome, and she expressed gratitude for Heming's presence -- as well as the presence of Heming and Willis' kids Mabel and Evelyn -- in their extended family.

"My daughters have two new little sisters," she writes. "So our family continued to grow. I'm so grateful we have one another."

According to the New York Times, she also expressed, "It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce."

"I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids -- that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn’t, and neither did he," she writes. "[The split] wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created out family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents."

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," Moore adds.

Order "Inside Out: A Memoir" by Demi Moore here.