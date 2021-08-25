Demi Moore flaunts bikini bod in black two-piece while vacationing in Croatia

Demi Moore stunned in a black bathing suit while vacationing in Croatia on Monday.

The 58-year-old actress relaxed in the sun and was joined by friends. Moore paired a black two-piece bikini with sunglasses.

The "Ghost" star recently shared a selfie from her travels on Instagram. In the photo, Moore showed off her oversized Fendi shades.

The actress simply captioned the photo, "Sunday selfie," while adding a sunset emoji.

DEMI MOOR AND HER THREE DAUGHTERS MODEL MATCHING SWIMWEAR

In July, Moore showed off her bikini body while she modeled in Andie's Swim's latest campaign. The actress was joined by her three daughters; Rumer Willis, 32, Scout Willis, 29, and Tallulah Willis, 27.

Moore, who has been an investor in the company since 2017, told WWD that it was "important" to include her daughters in the Andie's Swim campaign.

"It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign," Moore told the outlet. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."