Demi Moore pulled off the no-shirt trend in a daring velvet pantsuit

Demi Moore attended the 2021 Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in a daring look.

The actress wore a velvet Fendi suit with no shirt underneath.

Moore paired the outfit with a clutch and black boots.

Demi Moore skipped the traditional suit look and took a more daring approach with one of her latest outfits.

On Monday, she attended the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 2021 Innovator Awards in New York City in a velvet Fendi suit with an exposed bra. The suit is from the brand's resort 2022 collection.

She paired the look with a black Fendi clutch and boots.

Moore attended the event with Kim Jones, who is currently the artistic director of Fendi's womenswear collections. The awards ceremony was held at the Museum of Modern Art, and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, and Lil Nas X were also in attendance.

This isn't the first time that Moore has embraced daring fashion trends.

At Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show, Moore was photographed in a jumpsuit that was designed with a netted, see-through cutout across her chest. She paired that look with a bomber jacket, aviator sunglasses, and duck boots from McCartney's label.

Moore also wore a daring look to attend the Celebration of Women in Cinema Gala at the Venice Film Festival in September.

The actress wore a two-piece Mônot set that was designed with a high-waisted skirt and bra top that was tied around her waist. She paired it with minimal jewelry and simple black sandals.

Representatives for Moore did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

