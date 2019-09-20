Demi Moore says Ashton Kutcher rationalized his infidelity by citing their past threesomes

The complications of Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's six-year marriage were much deeper than the tabloids ever knew.

In the actress' new memoir, "Inside Out," Moore candidly discusses the lengths she says she went to in order to keep her then-husband happy. When they met, Moore was 41 and Kutcher was 25. It was Kutcher, she says, who proposed the idea of a threesome.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Moore writes, according to Radar, adding that the two instances in which she engaged were a "mistake."

Reports of infidelity started popping up not long into their marriage, and one allegation in particular cut deep: In 2010, tabloids claimed that Kutcher, then in his early 30s, met a 21-year-old woman while at a bowling alley with Moore's daughter, Rumer Willis.

He allegedly proceeded to cheat on Moore in their shared home while she was out of town filming a movie. When Moore later confronted him, he cited their past threesomes as an excuse, she said.

"Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done," Moore writes.

Moore and Kutcher ended their relationship in 2011, but he has remained on positive terms with the family. In June 2019, he and Rumer were spotted going out for drinks with friends.

"I loved those kids like my own kids," he told Howard Stern in 2015. "I helped raise them until Tallulah was 18 when we got divorced."