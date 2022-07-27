Deming and Luna County crime reports for Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

The following crime reports were provided by local law enforcement.

POLICE

Warrant: Robert L. Espinoza, 30, 4200 block of Country Club Road. Aggravated battery out of Luna County Magistrate Court.

Breaking and entering: 100 block of W. Elm St. Damage to door and frame.

Unlawful use of a drivers' license: Epifanio Chavez, 56, 4100 block of Majestic View Road SW.

Warrants: Timothy Bustillos, 24, 4700 block of Country Club Road. Failure to comply with conditions of probation out of Luna County Magistrate Court, failure to pay fine in Deming Municipal Court and a Mesilla Valley Court charge.

Unlawful use of a drivers' license: Arnoldo Garcia, 35, 400 block of E. Fourth St.

Warrant: Jonathan Gonzales, 26, in custody. Two counts of failure to appear in Deming Municipal Court. Also, possession of methamphetamine.

Summons: Briana Granillo, 26, 2200 block of S. Pinon St. Simple battery.

Cited: Adelina Flores, 45, 1600 block of O’Kelly Road SE. Making false report.

Cited: Luis Rubio, 32, 3200 Lomita Road. Indecent exposure.

Warrant: Robert H. Grado, 56, 900 block of Tennyson Drive. Failure to pay fine in Deming Municipal Court.

Cited: Male juvenile, 17, 300 block of S. Ruby St. Minor allowing self to be served.

Trespass: Jeremiah Marquart, 38, 9900 Country Club Road SE. Trespass violation at Walmart (1021 E. Pine St.). club se. Walmart.

Warrant: Ismael Lopez-Galvan, 52, 100 block of W. Elm St. Failure to appear in Deming Municipal Court and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrants: Daniel Jacob Carreon, 28, 900 block of Encanto Circle.

Cited: Henry Lopez, 57, 500 block of E. Elm St. alcohol in public places.

Cited: Desiderio Medina, 76, 800 block of W. Spruce St. Alcohol in public places.

Cited: Female juvenile, 14, 100 block of Zinc St. Shoplifting at Walmart (1021 E. Pine St.).

Cited: Female juvenile, 15, 300 block of S. Diamond St. Shoplifting at Walmart (2021 E. Pine St.).

Battery: Guyetano Morin-Silva, 46, 300 block of S. Zinc St. Battery against a household member.

Warrant: Male juvenile, 15, 900 block of Bluebonnet St. Probation violation out of Juvenile Probation Office.

Warrant: Adam Cordova, 30, 3100 block of W. Third St. Failure to appear in Luna County Magistrate Court.

Warrants: Yvette Edwards, 32, 1000 block of S. 10th St. Two counts of probation violation in NM Sixth Judicial District Court.

Cited: Leslye Montesq, no age, Palomas MX. Shoplifting at Walmart (1021 E. Pine St.).

Warrant: Mary Pena, 39, 1000 block of S. Gold St. Contributing to delinquency of a minor out of Luna County Magistrate Court.

Burglary: 100 block of E. Poplar St. Watt brand drill, hammer and black bag, valued at $250, a socket set valued at $300 and a faucet tool set valued at $30 were taken. There was damage to a door in the amount of $100.

Burglary of a motor vehicle: 900 block of W. Ash St. A Lenovo Think Pad laptop computer, valued at $650, was taken from the Mimbres Memorial Hospital parking lot.

Burglary: 1300 block of S. Platinum St. Clothing valued at $100 was taken.

Warrant: Makea Payne, 28, 2500 block of O’Kelly Road SW. Failure to pay fine in Deming Municipal Court.

Warrant: Aubry Ruebush, 24, 6900 block of Hermanas Road SW. Failure to appear in Dona Ana County Magistrate Court.

Warrant: Jorge Luis Martinez, 26, 1400 block of Country Club Road. Failure to appear in Deming Municipal Court. Also, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce and trespass at Walmart (1021 E. Pine St.).

SHERIFF

Burglary: 17400 Deming Station Road. Property in the amount of $2,400 was taken.

Warrants: Christopher Candelaria, 41, 5400 Keeler Road NW. Failure to appear in Luna County Magistrate Court and failure to appear in Bernalillo Metropolitan Court.

Warrants: Adriana Chavez, 28, 2500 S. Tangerine. Two counts of failure to appear in Deing Municipal

Warrants: Spencer Ross. 49, 1000 block of Sylvia Road. Kansas warrant for driving while intoxicated (fourth offense).

DETENTION CENTER

Embezzlement: James E. Woodward, 65, no address provided.

Assault on a peace officer: Isaac Paul Montellano, 35, 1500 block of Tennyson Drive. Also, assault and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Warrant: Araceli Andre Rodriguez, 39, no address provided. Failure to appear in Deming Municipal Court.

Warrant: Raymond Marquez, 23, Albuquerque, NM. Failure to appear in Deming Municipal Court.

Warrant: Elido Franci Avila, 34, El Paso, TX. Failure to appear in Dona Ana County Magistrate Court.

Warrant: Yvette Edwards, 32, 400 block of S. Granite St. Failure to comply with conditions of probation in NM Sixth Judicial District Court.

