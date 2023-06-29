Deming man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in trailer where he lived

A Deming man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while he lived in a trailer on a friend’s property south in Acme.

Adam Faustino Perez, 39, was charged May 22 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of second-degree child rape and one count of second-degree child molestation.

A warrant was put out for Perez’s arrest May 23, according to court records.

Perez was arrested on the warrant Tuesday, June 27, according to Whatcom County Jail records.

Additional information regarding Perez’s arrest was not immediately available from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sex crime reported

Shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 9, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime from a mandatory reporter at Mount Baker High School.

A 13-year-old girl was later identified as the victim and interviewed by law enforcement in late February, according to court records.

The girl told sheriff’s detectives that Perez moved into a trailer on her parents’ property in 2022. After the sexual assaults occurred, Perez moved off the property, she said.

The teenager told detectives that the sexual assaults started after Perez would touch her stomach and rub up against her with his body. She said Perez would ask her to kiss him, but she would tell him “no.” Perez would then try to convince the girl before going ahead and kissing her, the court records state.

The girl told detectives Perez would kiss her once or twice a day, court documents show.

Perez later molested and sexually assaulted the girl while they were both in his trailer, according to court records.

The teenager told detectives that Perez would go to a window to ensure no one saw the assaults occurring, court documents state.

The girl said that she liked that Perez “paid attention to her, but she didn’t like what they were doing,” the records state.

On April 28, Perez called a sheriff’s detective to set up an interview. During the phone call, Perez allegedly said, “I know what this is about. One stupid drunk mistake I made. Never happened again,” court documents state.

Perez never contacted the detective for an interview after his initial phone call, the records show.

Resources available

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

WWU Survivor Advocacy Services at the Counseling & Wellness Center: 360-650-7982 or https://cwc.wwu.edu/survivorservices.

Brigid Collins Family Support Center: 360-734-4616, brigidcollins.org.