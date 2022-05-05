Deming police arrest suspect in downtown window breaking case

Licensed CPA Carlos Lobato protects his Audit and Compliance LLC business at 116 S. Silver Ave.

DEMING – Carlos Lobato was fit to be tied on Tuesday when he learned that his downtown business had been vandalized a third time over a two-month span. “I was furious,” Lobato told the Headlight when Deming Police notified him that the window to Audit and Compliance Services LLC, located on the 100 block of S. Silver Avenue, was busted out. The actual incident took place late Monday evening.

“This is the third time my windows have been broken,” he said. “I had just replaced one of my windows at a cost of $2,000.”

Lobato’s business is not alone in what has been a rash of window-breaking vandalism that has crippled businesses in the historic Silver Avenue downtown business district.

Marie’s Italian Grill, MC Salon, and Stagecoach Mercantile were all hit during April and May. Stagecoach Mercantile also had a window broken on Monday along with abandoned commercial property at the 500 block of East Spruce Street.

Through video surveillance footage and evidence collected by investigators, Deming Police were able to develop a suspect and arrested Antonio Dominguez, age 46, on Wednesday. “Our officers recognized him from the video and the evidence ties him to this case,” said Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan.

Dominguez had a Deming address and has had previous run-ins with the Deming police. The suspect has been linked to the damage at Lobato’s, Stagecoach Mercantile, and the recent window damage at Marie’s Italian Grill.

Hogan said Dominguez has been charged with three felony counts of criminal damage to property (exceeding $1,000) and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. “This case is still under investigation,” Hogan said.

Lobato’s business was first hit on March 18, when the left front window was broken. On April 24, the same window and the glass doors were busted out. Lobato estimates the windows will cost $4,800 to replace.

“I have boards blocking the door and the window right now. I can only imagine what my clients must be thinking when they come by for business services,” Lobato said.

Neighboring Stagecoach Mercantile also had a window broken on Monday.

Marie’s Italian Grill was the target of over $10,000 in criminal damage when its windows were broken back on April 17. Marie Bennett’s business is housed in the historic National Bank building that is listed on New Mexico’s register of historic places. The Stagecoach Mercantile building is also on that register as the former Ranch Bar and Pool Hall.

Lobato has been at his Silver Avenue location for the past two years. “I was impressed with the police,” Lobato said. “They showed great concern for what happened and were very professional in investigating this incident.”

Marie Bennett and Carlos Lobato plan to seek support from city council in finding better ways to protect their businesses. “This is our livelihood, and in today’s business climate, it becomes so important for our families and the employees,” Lobato said.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Deming police arrest suspect in downtown window breaking case